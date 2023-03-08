Sustainability NGO Instituto Escolhas has requested the suspension of the sixth round of public offers of areas for mineral exploration to prevent illegal mining in protected areas across northern Brazil.

The request was made to the country's mining regulator ANM by the NGO in an official letter obtained exclusively by BNamericas.

"Garimpeiro operations [artisanal and small-scale mining] are growing rapidly. The area dedicated to mining in the Amazon is already greater than the entire area dedicated to industrial mining in the country. On indigenous lands, the area mined doubled between 2018 and 2021," the letter reads.

"The 6th round, opened by the agency in September 2022, will further accelerate this expansion process. Almost 1mn hectares spread over 420 areas are offered for prospecting permissions concentrated in places known to be problematic in terms of illegality and invasion of indigenous lands, such as the Itaipu region in Pará. Therefore, the round should be canceled, as it will intensify the problems," it adds.

When contacted by BNamericas, ANM officials did not say whether the watchdog would comply with the request to suspend the auction.

The sixth round of public offers for mining areas, currently being assessed by the ANM, will be for small enterprises in gold mining areas in Amapá, Bahia, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia and Roraima states.

When ANM announced details of the sixth round last year, it said it was an effort by the regulator to regularize and formalize mining in conflictive areas.

The states where the areas are located do host significant illegal gold mining activity, although there are other exploitable minerals, including diamonds and cassiterite, among others.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has established the fight against illegal mining as a priority and he has stressed the urgency of supporting indigenous peoples in the Amazon region.

Lula recently visited Yanomami territory after media reports about rampant malnutrition and diseases in the area, both of which were blamed on illegal mining and the associated environmental destruction and exploitation of local communities.

Illicit mining flourished during the Jair Bolsonaro administration, mainly due to the cutbacks in law enforcement and oversight agencies, according to analysts.

In addition, global investors, who invest in mining companies operating in Brazil, are also increasing their vigilance in relation to companies' operations and their traceability mechanisms in order to prevent gold exploration in protected areas.

"We strongly support the fight against illegal gold mining and both the debate and these government efforts are very positive for companies that work formally, as it gives us the opportunity to explain how positive legal mining is and how it generates value for the communities close to projects," Canada's Aura Minerals CEO Rodrigo Barbosa told BNamericas in a recent interview.