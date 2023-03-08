Brazil
News

Brazilian NGO calls to halt 6th round auction for mining areas

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Politics Environmental evaluation Environmental conflict Gold Regulator Commodities Mining Companies Illegal mining Other (Government - Associations - NGOs) Licensing & Concessions
Brazilian NGO calls to halt 6th round auction for mining areas

Sustainability NGO Instituto Escolhas has requested the suspension of the sixth round of public offers of areas for mineral exploration to prevent illegal mining in protected areas across northern Brazil.

The request was made to the country's mining regulator ANM by the NGO in an official letter obtained exclusively by BNamericas. 

"Garimpeiro operations [artisanal and small-scale mining] are growing rapidly. The area dedicated to mining in the Amazon is already greater than the entire area dedicated to industrial mining in the country. On indigenous lands, the area mined doubled between 2018 and 2021," the letter reads.

"The 6th round, opened by the agency in September 2022, will further accelerate this expansion process. Almost 1mn hectares spread over 420 areas are offered for prospecting permissions concentrated in places known to be problematic in terms of illegality and invasion of indigenous lands, such as the Itaipu region in Pará. Therefore, the round should be canceled, as it will intensify the problems," it adds.

When contacted by BNamericas, ANM officials did not say whether the watchdog would comply with the request to suspend the auction.

The sixth round of public offers for mining areas, currently being assessed by the ANM, will be for small enterprises in gold mining areas in Amapá, Bahia, Mato Grosso, Pará, Rondônia and Roraima states.

When ANM announced details of the sixth round last year, it said it was an effort by the regulator to regularize and formalize mining in conflictive areas. 

The states where the areas are located do host significant illegal gold mining activity, although there are other exploitable minerals, including diamonds and cassiterite, among others.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has established the fight against illegal mining as a priority and he has stressed the urgency of supporting indigenous peoples in the Amazon region.

Lula recently visited Yanomami territory after media reports about rampant malnutrition and diseases in the area, both of which were blamed on illegal mining and the associated environmental destruction and exploitation of local communities.

Illicit mining flourished during the Jair Bolsonaro administration, mainly due to the cutbacks in law enforcement and oversight agencies, according to analysts.

In addition, global investors, who invest in mining companies operating in Brazil, are also increasing their vigilance in relation to companies' operations and their traceability mechanisms in order to prevent gold exploration in protected areas.

"We strongly support the fight against illegal gold mining and both the debate and these government efforts are very positive for companies that work formally, as it gives us the opportunity to explain how positive legal mining is and how it generates value for the communities close to projects," Canada's Aura Minerals CEO Rodrigo Barbosa told BNamericas in a recent interview. 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Appian Capital’s Brazil copper-gold mine reaches full production capacity

Appian Capital’s Brazil copper-gold mine reaches full production capacity

The European investment fund also provided 2023 production guidance.

Anglo American posts preliminary results for 2022

Anglo American posts preliminary results for 2022

Revenue fell 15% compared to 2021, while EBITDA dropped 30%. Company attributed results to higher costs and lower production volumes. 

China's Belt & Road: An opportunity for LatAm to improve regulations

China's Belt & Road: An opportunity for LatAm to improve regulations

TSX highlights Sigma Lithium as top-performing company

TSX highlights Sigma Lithium as top-performing company

Potássio do Brasil to advance US$2.5bn potash project this year

Potássio do Brasil to advance US$2.5bn potash project this year

Brazil: Jaguar Mining Announces High Grade Drilling Intercepts at Pilar Mine and Catita Target New Growth Opportunities Added

Brazil: Jaguar Mining Announces High Grade Drilling Intercepts at Pilar Mine and Catita Target New Growth Opportuni...

Brazil's Vale outlines 2023 panorama

Brazil's Vale outlines 2023 panorama

Brazil sets out priorities for recharged Amazon Fund

Brazil sets out priorities for recharged Amazon Fund

Brazilian miner Nexa plans capex of US$310mn for 2023

Brazilian miner Nexa plans capex of US$310mn for 2023

Data Insights: Latin America powers up lithium production, but can it keep up with global demand?

Data Insights: Latin America powers up lithium production, but can it keep up with global demand?

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Capim Grosso
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 7 months ago
  • Project: Vila Nova
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: União
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Viga Norte
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Palma
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 8 months ago
  • Project: Araxá
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 9 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Sada Siderurgia Ltda.  (Sada Siderurgia)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...

Latest news

Petrobras signs contract to finish construction of gas processing unit

Petrobras signs contract to finish construction of gas processing unit

Brazilian NGO calls to halt 6th round auction for mining areas

Brazilian NGO calls to halt 6th round auction for mining areas

Fertilizer giant Mosaic to invest US$150mn in Brazil's Sergipe state

Fertilizer giant Mosaic to invest US$150mn in Brazil's Sergipe state

Brazil public infra firm plans public hearing for highway concession

Brazil public infra firm plans public hearing for highway concession

Petrobras’ future mired in political noise

Petrobras’ future mired in political noise