Celec EP and EP Petroecuador will be strategic partners in the development of the hydrocarbon industry
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Tight gas Onshore Natural Gas Mexican Mix Combined cycle Thermo Crude oil Coal Generation Brent Heavy oil Shale gas Bunker oil/Diesel oil Geological mapping / Surveys Oil sands Natural Gas Generation Shale Oil Subsea WTI Deepwater Upstream Company Type of hydrocarbons NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Coalbed methane Upstream Location Fuel oils Fossil fuels Shallow waters Drilling rigs Offshore
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.