Chilean state-owned water services concessionaire Econssa plans to put out to tender a US$45mn wastewater reuse project during the second half of this year.

“This will be the first large project involving wastewater reuse, because there’s someone willing to pay for the treatment and transport costs,” Jorge Rivas, head of water services regulator SISS told the senate’s water resources committee during a session broadcast live.

Authorities are looking to regulate wastewater reuse to provide new sources amidst a historic drought.

The Econssa project, which obtained environmental approval in 2020, entails a treatment plant that would use the wastewater from an undersea outflow near northern city Antofagasta and would have treatment capacity of 300l/s, documents show.

Rivas told senators that the main obstacle for these projects are costs, and that Econssa’s project is only going ahead because there are interested clients, though he also said pilot programs are going ahead in Coquimbo and Valparaíso regions.

The official said undersea outflows open an opportunity for wastewater reuse because, unlike treated wastewater discharged into rivers, there would not be a conflict over the ownership of water discharged into the sea.

Farmers have claimed that they own treated wastewater that is discharged into rivers.

Rivas also said that, despite the high cost, reuse would be less expensive than desalination.

Chile currently has 33 undersea outflows, which discharge 1.2bn cubic meters of wastewater into the ocean each year. Rivas told senators that 21% of the water only goes through primary treatment and the rest is fully treated.

In the same session, Fundacion Chile’s project chief for treated wastewater reuse initiatives, Gerardo Díaz, said the country needs a policy that considers treated wastewater as a resource instead of waste, as well as clear rules for projects.

The senate began debating a bill to regulate wastewater treatment and reuse which, among other aspects, would require water utilities to install systems to reuse at least 35% of their treated wastewater.

When asked by BNamericas, Díaz said financing should be approached differently depending on whether the systems are in rural or urban areas.

“In rural areas, these projects could be easily linked to investment funds that are currently building rural sanitation systems” alongside the public works ministry (MOP), while in urban areas concessions could be an option, along with multilateral loans.

He added that water utilities, which in Chile operate under concession contracts, could make these investments as a separate business.