Chilean air force satellites to help mining, energy sectors
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Solar Geothermal Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Types of mining Artificial intelligence Underground mining Metals processing, smelting, refining and metal products Legislation & Regulation Thermosolar CSP Photovoltaic Big Data Wind Prospecting, exploration and extraction of mineral resources Exploration / Drilling Open pit mining Productivity / Efficiency
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.