Cisco opened its first point-of-presence (PoP) in South America at a datacenter in Brazil, the company announced during the Cisco Connect event in São Paulo on Wednesday.

The structure will support the regional operations of Webex, the company's videoconferencing, webinar and hybrid work platform. The specific location and investment were not disclosed.

With the infrastructure, Webex's traffic in Latin America remains in the region. Before, the structure was hosted in the US, which increased the latency of the service for LatAm users.

A PoP is a physical location where two or more types of communication devices establish a connection. Cisco's new PoP is the company's 16th in the world.

***

Brazilian startup Assis raised 27.5mn reais (US$5.42mn) in a round led by the funds Costanoa, MAYA, Canaan, Norte Ventures, Latitud, FJ Labs, K50, 1616 and BFF, as well as by angel investors.

The resources will be used to hire professionals and to enhance the platform, the company said.

Assis has developed a virtual assistant for the financial management of autonomous workers and individual entrepreneurs. The solution, which is expected to be launched in the coming weeks, is also integrated into ChatGPT, according to the company.

***

Brazilian fintech WePayments, focused on instant payments and cross-border transactions, plans to raise around US$11mn in a series A round by the end of this month.

The new financing adds to a 2019 seed round in which the company raised US$260,000. Assis is wrapping up the fundraising with investors and advisory ICG Partners.

The proceeds will be invested in the internationalization of operations and new products, as well as technology, marketing and sales.

The fintech currently serves around 46 companies, including Decolar, Cornershop, Ticket360 and Speedy Tecnologia.

***



Microsoft plans to train in internet tools some 50,000 small Chilean enterprises over the next five years.

The courses, free of charge, focus on the use of programs such as Word, Excel, Power Point and OneNote, among other resources, as well as training in advertising on social networks and support for the development of business plans, Microsoft Chile said in a statement.

The initiative was announced in partnership with the country's social Investment fund Fosis, and has the support of the ministry of social development and the family. Applications are open until April 11 at www.fosis.gob.cl.

***

Microsoft and Banco Santander announced a program to finance projects from 11 countries, including some in Latin America, based on artificial intelligence.

The Santander X Global Challenge | The AI Revolution is aimed at startups and "scaleups" from Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the US, Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Poland, the UK and Uruguay, who can register until April 27.

The selection is carried out in partnership with the Oxentia Foundation.

There will be six winning projects, which will receive 120,000 euros (US$130,700): 10,000 euros each for the three winning startups and 30,000 euros each for the three best scaleups.

***

BTG Pactual, Latin America's largest investment bank, announced the launch of its first stablecoin for Mynt, the bank's crypto platform.

Dubbed BTG Dol, the US dollar-backed crypto asset has 1-to-1 parity that "allows for interaction between the traditional financial system and the new digital economy," the company said in a statement.

The bank said it guarantees the security and reliability of the asset. According to BTG, controls are strict and the bank carries out compliance and due diligence processes against money laundering.

The Mynt platform now counts with 22 cryptocurrencies and one stablecoin.