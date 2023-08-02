Colombia
News

Colombia freezes renewable supply contracts amid La Guajira crisis

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Hydro Generation Power purchase agreement (PPA) Mini Hydro Coal Generation Onshore Wind Solar Offshore Wind Combined cycle Biomass Tidal/Wave energy Run of the river Fossil fuels Fuel oils Geothermal Nuclear Production Facilities Water levels Natural Gas Generation Thermo Photovoltaic Thermosolar CSP Wind Hydro Dam Renewable Bunker oil/Diesel oil

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

25,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address