Colombia freezes renewable supply contracts amid La Guajira crisis
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, August 02, 2023
Hydro Generation Power purchase agreement (PPA) Mini Hydro Coal Generation Onshore Wind Solar Offshore Wind Combined cycle Biomass Tidal/Wave energy Run of the river Fossil fuels Fuel oils Geothermal Nuclear Production Facilities Water levels Natural Gas Generation Thermo Photovoltaic Thermosolar CSP Wind Hydro Dam Renewable Bunker oil/Diesel oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.