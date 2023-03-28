Colombia
News

Colombia publishes new rules for renewable power contracts

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Onshore Wind Offshore Wind Wind Photovoltaic Thermosolar CSP Solar
Colombia publishes new rules for renewable power contracts

Colombian power sector regulator Creg has updated rules for the purchase of wholesale electricity from non-conventional renewable energy (NCRE) sources on the regulated power market. 

A resolution published by the entity stipulates that contracts must have a minimum length of 10 years and outlines volume limits for buyers, among other considerations. 

The document, in Spanish, can be seen here. Responses to a public consultation can be seen here.

Meanwhile, Colombian wholesale power market operator XM has published details of how to register for an auction for standby electricity supply. More information, in Spanish, can be seen here.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Colombia: Hidroituango continues to advance

Colombia: Hidroituango continues to advance

The Comptroller General of the Republic, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra, visited the Hidroituango Power Plant today to see first-hand the operatio...

How Colombia's US$250bn development plan will impact the energy sector

How Colombia's US$250bn development plan will impact the energy sector

The plan aims to reduce poverty, accelerate a shift to clean energy and assign land to families for agricultural production.

Colombia moves to tackle surging energy prices

Colombia moves to tackle surging energy prices

IDB approves US$70mn to support the energy transition in Colombia

IDB approves US$70mn to support the energy transition in Colombia

The Spanish firm leading Colombia's offshore wind drive

The Spanish firm leading Colombia's offshore wind drive

The Minister of Mines and Energy of Colombia inaugurates three 37 MWp solar plants in the department of Tolima

The Minister of Mines and Energy of Colombia inaugurates three 37 MWp solar plants in the department of Tolima

Colombia allocates 900 billion pesos to energy distributors

Colombia allocates 900 billion pesos to energy distributors

Petro proposes clean energy 'highway' with Ecuador

Petro proposes clean energy 'highway' with Ecuador

Colombia on blackout alert amid project delays, political infighting

Colombia on blackout alert amid project delays, political infighting

BlueFloat steps up Colombia offshore wind foray

BlueFloat steps up Colombia offshore wind foray

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: La Unión S.A.S. E.S.P.  (La Unión)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Consorcio Energía Solar - J.E Jaimes - ISA
  • Consorcio Energía Solar - JE Jaimes - ISA is a company formed by JE Jaimes Ingenieros SA, Interconexión Eléctrica SAESP, and Energía Solar for the execution of the Guayepo Photo...
  • Company: Solargreen S.A.S.  (Solargreen)
  • Solargreen S.A.S., the Colombian branch of the Spanish Group Solaer established in 2015 in Medellín, is aimed at the development of photovoltaic projects, including feasibility ...

Latest news

Spotlight: The infra works in Dominican Republic's Cabo Rojo tourism initiative

Spotlight: The infra works in Dominican Republic's Cabo Rojo tourism initiative

Indigenous movements push for Lasso impeachment

Indigenous movements push for Lasso impeachment

Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way

Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way

Amid green hydrogen push, Chile issues electrolyzer call

Amid green hydrogen push, Chile issues electrolyzer call

Colombia publishes new rules for renewable power contracts

Colombia publishes new rules for renewable power contracts