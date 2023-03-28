Colombia publishes new rules for renewable power contracts
Colombian power sector regulator Creg has updated rules for the purchase of wholesale electricity from non-conventional renewable energy (NCRE) sources on the regulated power market.
A resolution published by the entity stipulates that contracts must have a minimum length of 10 years and outlines volume limits for buyers, among other considerations.
The document, in Spanish, can be seen here. Responses to a public consultation can be seen here.
Meanwhile, Colombian wholesale power market operator XM has published details of how to register for an auction for standby electricity supply. More information, in Spanish, can be seen here.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Colombia: Hidroituango continues to advance
The Comptroller General of the Republic, Carlos Hernán Rodríguez Becerra, visited the Hidroituango Power Plant today to see first-hand the operatio...
How Colombia's US$250bn development plan will impact the energy sector
The plan aims to reduce poverty, accelerate a shift to clean energy and assign land to families for agricultural production.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Potreritos solar park
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Irraipa wind farm (Jemeiwaa Ka'i Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Norte Substation and Norte-Tequendama and Norte-Sogamoso transmission lines (First Reinforcement of the Eastern Area Network, Sogamoso Project)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Copey-Fundación transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Copey-Cuestecitas transmission line
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: La Marina substation and La Marina-Bosque-Chambacú and La Marina-Bocagrande-Termocartagena transmission lines
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Apotolorru wind farm (Jemeiwaa Ka'i Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Casa Eléctrica wind farm (Jemeiwaa Ka'i Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Jemeiwaa Kaʻi Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Guatapurí Substation and Guatapurí Transmission Lines - Valledupar - San Juan
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: La Unión S.A.S. E.S.P. (La Unión)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: PROINSA S.A.S
- Company: Consultec Ingeniería y Construcción S.A.S. (Consultec Ingeniería y Construcción)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Renovatio Eco Solutions SAS
- Company: Embajada de Canadá en Colombia / Canadian Embassy - Colombia
-
The Canadian Embassy in Colombia provides consular services to Canadian citizens such as passport applications, citizenship tests, notarial services, among others. The mission a...
- Company: Consorcio Energía Solar - J.E Jaimes - ISA
-
Consorcio Energía Solar - JE Jaimes - ISA is a company formed by JE Jaimes Ingenieros SA, Interconexión Eléctrica SAESP, and Energía Solar for the execution of the Guayepo Photo...
- Company: Univergy Solar Colombia
- Company: Abo Wind Renovables Colombia S.A.S. (Abo Wind Colombia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Solargreen S.A.S. (Solargreen)
-
Solargreen S.A.S., the Colombian branch of the Spanish Group Solaer established in 2015 in Medellín, is aimed at the development of photovoltaic projects, including feasibility ...