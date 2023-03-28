Colombian power sector regulator Creg has updated rules for the purchase of wholesale electricity from non-conventional renewable energy (NCRE) sources on the regulated power market.

A resolution published by the entity stipulates that contracts must have a minimum length of 10 years and outlines volume limits for buyers, among other considerations.

The document, in Spanish, can be seen here. Responses to a public consultation can be seen here.

Meanwhile, Colombian wholesale power market operator XM has published details of how to register for an auction for standby electricity supply. More information, in Spanish, can be seen here.