Colombia pushes back Pacific LNG bidding deadline

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
A tender for Colombia's Pacific LNG import terminal has been postponed by more than three months as the government attempts to drum up interest in the long-delayed project. 

Interested parties now have until June 8 to present technical and economic bids, having previously been set a March 3 deadline, according to documents published by energy ministry planning unit UPME

Envelopes containing technical proposals are set to be opened on June 27 and those with financial offers on July 5. Counteroffers are due on July 24, with their respective envelopes slated for opening on August 9 and 15.

UPME has set a construction deadline of 58 months after the contract is awarded.

A separate bidding process for the selection of a project auditor has also been pushed back by almost four months. Proposals are now due on July 6 and the successful bidder is scheduled to be announced on August 2. 

Additional information, in Spanish, can be seen here and here.

Earmarked for the port of Buenaventura, the Pacific LNG project comprises a 170,000m3-capacity LNG storage and regasification facility and a 120km pipeline that would transport up to 400Mf3/d to Yumbo, on the northern outskirts of Cali.

An initial tender for the project, which is expected to cost between US$650mn and US$1bn, was aborted in late 2021 due to tepid investor interest. 

UPME has since introduced measures to reduce perceived risks, including a bank guarantee mechanism to protect developers and the agency from the threat of unavoidable delays and cost overruns.

In September, sector regulator Creg clarified rules related to incentives for the early completion of construction work but said costs associated with the project would not be fully known until supply contracts are signed with offtakers.

The project forms part of a wider government plan to reinforce long-term gas supply via imports instead of new exploration projects.  

Last month, local gas company Promigas and Dutch tank storage firm Vopak issued a call for expressions of interest in additional regasification capacity at their SPEC regasification terminal in Cartagena. 

Energy minister Irene Vélez has also raised the prospect of re-opening a 224km pipeline that would pave the way for gas imports from Venezuela.

