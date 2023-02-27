The consortia assuming control of the highway concession contracts offered by Brazil's Minas Gerais state are set to kick off combined investments of some 3.87bn reais (US$746mn).

The biggest contract involves the Triângulo Mineiro highway package, which was won by a consortium formed by Brazilian infrastructure group Equipav and fund manager Perfin.

"In total, around 3.2bn reais will be invested in widening, third lanes, hard shoulders, access improvements and adaptations to bridges and viaducts," the state government said in a release.

"This year, the initial works involve corrections and maintenance of the road pavement and drainage, improvement of signage, and increasing road safety throughout the concession network," it added.

Last year, Equipav and Perfin was the sole bidder in the auction for the Triângulo Mineiro highway concession. The auction rules established that the offer with the lowest tolls would win. The consortium offered 11.48 reais, just under the upper limit of 11.49 reais.

The Triângulo Mineiro package comprises 627km of highways and the concession contract is for 30 years.

MG-424

The other concession contract signed was for the MG-424 highway in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. The 30-year contract was assumed by Vetor Norte Concessionária.

The concession outlines investments of 672mn reais to improve and maintain 51km of the highway.

"Among other works, the 30-year contract provides for the construction of the Matozinhos and Prudente de Morais bypass, the widening of 12.7km of highway, construction of 29.6km of additional lanes, construction of 10.2km of hard shoulders, 19 access improvements, and two footbridges. It is estimated that all of the works will be completed within six years," the state government said in a release.