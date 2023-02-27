Concessionaires rolling out US$750mn investments in Minas Gerais roads
The consortia assuming control of the highway concession contracts offered by Brazil's Minas Gerais state are set to kick off combined investments of some 3.87bn reais (US$746mn).
The biggest contract involves the Triângulo Mineiro highway package, which was won by a consortium formed by Brazilian infrastructure group Equipav and fund manager Perfin.
"In total, around 3.2bn reais will be invested in widening, third lanes, hard shoulders, access improvements and adaptations to bridges and viaducts," the state government said in a release.
"This year, the initial works involve corrections and maintenance of the road pavement and drainage, improvement of signage, and increasing road safety throughout the concession network," it added.
Last year, Equipav and Perfin was the sole bidder in the auction for the Triângulo Mineiro highway concession. The auction rules established that the offer with the lowest tolls would win. The consortium offered 11.48 reais, just under the upper limit of 11.49 reais.
The Triângulo Mineiro package comprises 627km of highways and the concession contract is for 30 years.
MG-424
The other concession contract signed was for the MG-424 highway in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte. The 30-year contract was assumed by Vetor Norte Concessionária.
The concession outlines investments of 672mn reais to improve and maintain 51km of the highway.
"Among other works, the 30-year contract provides for the construction of the Matozinhos and Prudente de Morais bypass, the widening of 12.7km of highway, construction of 29.6km of additional lanes, construction of 10.2km of hard shoulders, 19 access improvements, and two footbridges. It is estimated that all of the works will be completed within six years," the state government said in a release.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Concessionaires rolling out US$750mn investments in Minas Gerais roads
Although the concession contracts are for 30-year periods, most of the investments will be made during the initial years.
Brazil's Paraná state auctions port terminal
A local firm offered US$193,800 for the PAR50 terminal, while the PAR09 terminals did not attract any bids.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Paraná highways concession (Lot 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Paraná highways concession (Lot 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Railway Track EF-A07
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Salvador - Itaparica bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: BR-040 (MG/GO/DF) highway widening
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: BR-381 Highway concession (Rodovia da Morte) (Ex Highway Concession BR-262 ES/MG -BR-381)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Raposo Tavares Highway Expansion (SP-270) Section II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Raposo Tavares highway expansion (SP-270)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Center-West integration railway (FICO EF-354), Lucas do Rio Verde/MT-Vilhena/RO stretch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 weeks ago
- Project: Center-West integration railway (FICO EF-354), Água Boa/MT-Lucas do Rio Verde MT stretch
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Suzano S.A. (Suzano Papel e Celulose)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Valor da Logística Integrada S.A. (VLI)
-
Brazilian Valor da Logística Integrada S.A. (VLI) is a logistics operator that controls ports, terminals and more than 10,000km of railroads in Brazil serving the industrial, st...
- Company: Consbem Construções e Comércio Ltda. (Consbem)
-
Consbem Construções e Comércio Ltda. is a Brazilian infrastructure firm founded in 1989. It has technical expertise in projects related to airports, metro rail systems, sanitati...
- Company: Ecorodovias Infraestructura e Logistica S.A. (EcoRodovias)
-
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística (EcoRodovias) is a Brazilian highway concessionaire and logistics services provider. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages the Ecovia...
- Company: Toniolo, Busnello S.A. - Túneis, Terraplenagens e Pavimentações (TBSA)
-
The Brazilian construction company A Toniolo, Busnello has been involved in the infrastructure sector since 1945. The firm provides engineering services in areas such as tunnel,...
- Company: Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. (Construcap)
-
Construcap CCPS Engenharia e Comércio S.A. has been active in the Brazilian market for nearly 70 years and is one of the country's largest engineering, procurement and construct...
- Company: FLSmidth Brasil
-
FLSmidth Ltda (FLSmidth Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of FL midth & Co, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headqua...
- Company: Techint Engineering & Construction S.A. (Techint E&C)
-
Techint Engineering & Construction S.A. (Techint E&C) is an international holding company owned by multinational conglomerate Techint. The company focuses on project management,...