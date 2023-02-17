Digital Realty’s LatAm datacenter subsidiary Ascenty has construction or expansions in progress in the metropolitan region of São Paulo and Mexico’s Querétaro, in addition to space for future expansions in the two cities plus Santiago and Bogotá.

That is according to the bookings and financial reports of Digital Realty for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Digital Realty, together with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, controls Brazil’s Ascenty, the leading provider of datacenter colocation services in Latin America with 23 sites in operation plus five sites under construction, in Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

The bulk are in São Paulo state, with units in São Paulo city, Paulínia, Sumaré, Vinhedo, Jundiaí, Campinas and Hortolândia.

Digital Realty reported over 127MW in IT load capacity for Ascenty’s LatAm datacenters as of end-2022.

This is divided as follows: 95.2MW for São Paulo area datacenters, 10.2MW for Santiago, 8MW in Querétaro, 8MW in Rio de Janeiro and 6.2MW in Fortaleza.

Digital Realty also reports high datacenter occupancy rates for most of Ascenty’s sites.

Ascenty’s three datacenters in Querétaro and two in Rio de Janeiro appear with 100% occupancy levels as of end-December, the same as its Fortaleza site in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the São Paulo sites had an average occupancy rate of 98.9% and for the three reported in Santiago the figure was 77.9%.

Digital Realty did not provide occupancy rates for Bogotá, where it lists two datacenters and 197,000f2 (around 18,300m2) of space for development.

Ascenty’s total projected capacity for its 28 sites stands at roughly 440MW.

OPERATIONS

Worldwide, Digital Realty said it signed a total of US$117mn of new leases in the quarter, especially in the so-called zero to one-megawatt segment (smaller datacenters) and record interconnection signings, which accounted for 40% of total bookings.

Latin America made key contributions for the company among the larger leasing transactions.

“Nine of our 10 largest deals in the quarter landed outside of North America, with strong contributions from Japan, South Africa, Latin America, and Europe, demonstrating the increasingly global nature of our footprint and customer base,” CFO Matt Mercier said in an earnings call.

Digital Realty said it gained 106 new customers in Q4. The company added that it is maintaining the pace of 100-plus new clients each quarter for the past three years, since it closed the acquisition of Interxion.

The company’s bookings show that Ascenty had revenues of US$68.9mn in Q4, up from US$52.9mn in the same quarter 2021. However, the Brazilian-based subsidiary widened its losses, closing the year US$54.2mn in the red, up from US$16.9mn in 2021.

Digital Realty reported Q4 global revenues of US$1.23bn, up from US$1.1bn a year earlier. Full-year 2022 revenues neared US$4.7bn, up from US$4.43bn.

Fourth quarter net income was just US$1mn and the company had an approximately US$16.6bn debt as of December 31.

BOOKINGS

Digital Realty's total bookings signed in Q4 are expected to generate US$117mn of annualized rental revenue, including a US$14mn contribution from interconnection services.

The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the period and the contractual commencement date was 15 months, according to the company.

Digital Realty also signed renewal leases for US$195mn of annualized revenue during the quarter.

In full-year 2022, Digital Realty said it signed over US$500mn worth of new leases.

During Q4, the company acquired four sites totaling 65 acres that will support the future development of up to 84MW of IT load for US$55mn.

For full-year 2023, the group is projecting revenues in the US$5.7bn-5.8bn range.

Worldwide, Digital Realty reports datacenter presence – through its global subsidiaries or JVs with Ascenty, Interxion, Teraco and My Digital Realty – in 53 metropolitan regions in 26 countries.