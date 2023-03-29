Ecuador’s government and the Conaie indigenous confederation sent two competing water bills to the national assembly.

The government proposal covers protection, recovery and conservation. President Guillermo Lasso outlined the bill during a visit to Latacunga town, saying he aims to increase the country’s protected water areas from 174,000ha to 284,000ha by 2025.

The bill would help optimize water resources through comprehensive management, encouraging efficiency, and strengthening the institutional framework.

If any project involves water contamination, the owner must incorporate prevention and mitigation measures into the production costs calculation. Compensation for injured parties is also established.

One article establishes that water may not be privatized and prohibits the granting of perpetual or indefinite concessions.

Mario Ruiz, the coordinator of the parliamentary wing of Conaie called Pachakutik, told journalists that representatives want to collaborate with environmental protectors and will not work with those defending the rights of oil and mining companies.

Conaie, for its part, wants to guarantee water use for human consumption and food sovereignty. When submitting the indigenous bill, Conaie head Leonidas Iza (pictured) told journalists it proposes creating a water council to monitor and formulate policies.

"It is not possible that the water comes out crystal clear … and because of companies and industries, the riverbeds are contaminated by waste," Iza said.

Past attempts have been made to ban mining near water sources and other vulnerable ecosystems, as well as give municipalities the power to declare sensitive areas of public interest, which could affect the mining industry.

Ecuador has two large producing mines, EcuaCorriente's Mirador copper mine and Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte.