Ecuador
News

Ecuador's national assembly to debate 2 competing water bills

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Industrial water efficiency Potable water system Surface water Politics Irrigation system Groundwater Legislation & Regulation Production
Ecuador's national assembly to debate 2 competing water bills

Ecuador’s government and the Conaie indigenous confederation sent two competing water bills to the national assembly.

The government proposal covers protection, recovery and conservation. President Guillermo Lasso outlined the bill during a visit to Latacunga town, saying he aims to increase the country’s protected water areas from 174,000ha to 284,000ha by 2025.

The bill would help optimize water resources through comprehensive management, encouraging efficiency, and strengthening the institutional framework.

If any project involves water contamination, the owner must incorporate prevention and mitigation measures into the production costs calculation. Compensation for injured parties is also established.

One article establishes that water may not be privatized and prohibits the granting of perpetual or indefinite concessions.

Mario Ruiz, the coordinator of the parliamentary wing of Conaie called Pachakutik, told journalists that representatives want to collaborate with environmental protectors and will not work with those defending the rights of oil and mining companies.

Conaie, for its part, wants to guarantee water use for human consumption and food sovereignty. When submitting the indigenous bill, Conaie head Leonidas Iza (pictured) told journalists it proposes creating a water council to monitor and formulate policies.

"It is not possible that the water comes out crystal clear … and because of companies and industries, the riverbeds are contaminated by waste," Iza said.

Past attempts have been made to ban mining near water sources and other vulnerable ecosystems, as well as give municipalities the power to declare sensitive areas of public interest, which could affect the mining industry.

Ecuador has two large producing mines, EcuaCorriente's Mirador copper mine and Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte.

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Political Risk & Macro (Ecuador)

How illegal mining is spreading across Ecuador

How illegal mining is spreading across Ecuador

BNamericas looks at a new report on the spread of illegal mining and talks to two experts about the growing problem.

Resounding local election defeat for Ecuadoran govt could spell trouble

Resounding local election defeat for Ecuadoran govt could spell trouble

The latest voting figures show that the government opposition has gained many significant positions and that could lead to serious problems for Pre...

Activists advance toward plebiscite on mining northwest of Quito

Activists advance toward plebiscite on mining northwest of Quito

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Ecuador could increase oil production but political factors are seen as a hurdle

Ecuador could increase oil production but political factors are seen as a hurdle

Ecuador declares illegal mining a threat to national security

Ecuador declares illegal mining a threat to national security

'It's worth betting on Ecuador mining, despite the uncertainty and risks'

'It's worth betting on Ecuador mining, despite the uncertainty and risks'

Ecuador's national assembly receives mining reform bill

Ecuador's national assembly receives mining reform bill

Ecuadoran groups looking to step up anti-mining action

Ecuadoran groups looking to step up anti-mining action

Ecuadoran indigenous groups threaten to halt mining operations

Ecuadoran indigenous groups threaten to halt mining operations

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects

Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.

Other companies

Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: N.V. EnergieBedrijven Suriname
  • N.V. EnergieBedrijven Suriname (EBS) is a public utility company responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for over 500,000 citizens of the co...
  • Company: Consorcio Curupayty
  • The Curupayty Consortium is a partnership formed by Constructora Heisecke SA, DC Ingeniería SA and TR Construcciones SA for the implementation of the Costanera de Pilar and floo...

Latest news

Mexico’s business sector calls for government support for nearshoring

Mexico’s business sector calls for government support for nearshoring

Argentina's supreme court creates headwind for Jujuy and Salta lithium projects

Argentina's supreme court creates headwind for Jujuy and Salta lithium projects

Ecuador's national assembly to debate 2 competing water bills

Ecuador's national assembly to debate 2 competing water bills

Mexican solar industry poised for growth starting in 2024

Mexican solar industry poised for growth starting in 2024

Mexican cement industry ready to supply nearshoring players

Mexican cement industry ready to supply nearshoring players