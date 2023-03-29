Ecuador's national assembly to debate 2 competing water bills
Ecuador’s government and the Conaie indigenous confederation sent two competing water bills to the national assembly.
The government proposal covers protection, recovery and conservation. President Guillermo Lasso outlined the bill during a visit to Latacunga town, saying he aims to increase the country’s protected water areas from 174,000ha to 284,000ha by 2025.
The bill would help optimize water resources through comprehensive management, encouraging efficiency, and strengthening the institutional framework.
If any project involves water contamination, the owner must incorporate prevention and mitigation measures into the production costs calculation. Compensation for injured parties is also established.
One article establishes that water may not be privatized and prohibits the granting of perpetual or indefinite concessions.
Mario Ruiz, the coordinator of the parliamentary wing of Conaie called Pachakutik, told journalists that representatives want to collaborate with environmental protectors and will not work with those defending the rights of oil and mining companies.
Conaie, for its part, wants to guarantee water use for human consumption and food sovereignty. When submitting the indigenous bill, Conaie head Leonidas Iza (pictured) told journalists it proposes creating a water council to monitor and formulate policies.
"It is not possible that the water comes out crystal clear … and because of companies and industries, the riverbeds are contaminated by waste," Iza said.
Past attempts have been made to ban mining near water sources and other vulnerable ecosystems, as well as give municipalities the power to declare sensitive areas of public interest, which could affect the mining industry.
Ecuador has two large producing mines, EcuaCorriente's Mirador copper mine and Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Ecuador)
How illegal mining is spreading across Ecuador
BNamericas looks at a new report on the spread of illegal mining and talks to two experts about the growing problem.
Resounding local election defeat for Ecuadoran govt could spell trouble
The latest voting figures show that the government opposition has gained many significant positions and that could lead to serious problems for Pre...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Matamoros III International Bridge, Los Tomates
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Rio Bravo-Donna International Bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Reynosa-Mcallen International Bridge, Anzaldúas
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Improvement of vehicular and pedestrian traffic
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Improvement and expansion of the water service for irrigation in the town of velinga, district of quechualla, province of la union -arequipa
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Santa Fe sewage treatment plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Simple Concrete Pavement
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: Sewage Effluent Treatment System
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 years ago
- Project: SERVICE OF CONSERVATION AND MAINTENANCE OF ROAD CORRIDOR SECTION III LINE 7
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Alfa Engenharia
- Company: N.V. EnergieBedrijven Suriname
-
N.V. EnergieBedrijven Suriname (EBS) is a public utility company responsible for the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for over 500,000 citizens of the co...
- Company: InvestChile (InvestChile - Agencia de Promoción de la Inversión Extranjera)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Ranhill Worley
- Company: Ranhill Utilities Berhad (Ranhill)
- Company: Mundo Construcciones S.A. (Mundo)
- Company: Inntellia Group
- Company: Constructora Landa S.A.S
- Company: Consorcio Curupayty
-
The Curupayty Consortium is a partnership formed by Constructora Heisecke SA, DC Ingeniería SA and TR Construcciones SA for the implementation of the Costanera de Pilar and floo...