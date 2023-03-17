Brazilian datacenter group Elea Digital, controlled by Piemonte Holding, intends to complete the expansion of its RJO1 datacenter in Rio de Janeiro by the end of June, Piemonte CEO Alessandro Lombardi (pictured) told BNamericas.

Acquired from Brazil’s media giant Globo, the facility had already undergone a “retrofitting” process to modernize its equipment and systems. However, with 432m2 in the data hall area, it required more space and capacity.

“Our datacenter in Rio is already retrofitted, but could be expanded. For our edge proposition, it's a significant expansion, to 7MW,” Lombardi told BNamericas.

RJ01 currently connects to over 50 providers and has a power density of 10kW/Rack, according to Elea, with a power usage effectiveness (PUE) rate of 1.4. It also has connections to exchange traffic through Brazil’s internet exchange network IX.br.

The PUE rate is calculated by dividing the total facility power (power entering the site) by IT equipment power (power used to run machines). The lower the PUE, the more energy-efficient the datacenter.

At present, Elea has seven datacenters in operation: Curitiba (CTA1), São Paulo (SPO1), Brasília (BSB1 and BSB2), Rio de Janeiro (RJO1) and Porto Alegre (POA1 and POA2).

POA2 went live this month, with 1MW of power availability in its initial phase. At full capacity, POA2 is expected to reach 7MW. The site is interconnected by five providers.

The total budget for POA2 is estimated at 400mn reais (US$77mn), with 100mn reais having been spent to date.

Elea is also developing its first Fortaleza datacenter, as revealed exclusively by BNamericas, although Lombardi preferred not to share any details about that project.

In Brasília, Elea’s existing datacenter (BSB1) will also undergo an expansion.

According to Lombardi, the idea is to upgrade that site to 30MW in total capacity by the end of next year, which would make BSB1 Elea's biggest site in terms of capacity.

The executive sees opportunities to serve the government from the Brasília facility, as well as the powerful agribusiness sector in the country's mid-west region.

“The Brazilian government generally hasn't gone to the cloud yet. In the US, the biggest datacenter consumer is the government itself. So there's a huge opportunity there,” he said.

BSB1 was recently selected by TelCables Brasil (formerly Angola Cables Brasil) to house the latter’s first point of presence (PoP) in the country’s capital.

Elea complements Angola Cable's infrastructure, which is operated in the global ICT marketplace with extensive submarine cable infrastructure, notably in Atlantic South America, and a highly interconnected IP network.

In Brazil’s north, Lombardi sees Belém, the capital of Pará state, as an interesting spot for Elea’s edge network expansion as the city will require a more robust connectivity ecosystem when it hosts the UN’s COP30 global climate conference in 2025.

Lombardi also said that Elea is considering a second edge datacenter in São Paulo.

GLOBAL PROVIDERS AND WORKFORCE

One of Elea's goals for 2023 is to diversify its client portfolio, attracting more players such as TelCables Brasil to look beyond the São Paulo-Rio de Janeiro axis.

At present, around 80% of Elea Digital’s client base comprises local companies.

“One of the main objectives this year, in addition to integrating the sites, expanding them and training people, is to internationalize Elea. We want to reach 50-50 in the near future and continue to grow the international share," said Lombardi.

Elea's investments for 2023 have four focuses: energy efficiency, expansion of current sites, workforce training and the "delivery of what we promised to deliver," he added.

A skilled workforce is a critical issue for the segment.

"Outside the São Paulo-Rio axis, we have difficulty finding skilled datacenter engineers and technicians. This Friday, in partnership with Instituto Candeia, which is an innovation hub in Porto Alegre, we are going to launch 30 scholarships for datacenter technicians along with Google, AWS and Salesforce.

“For 2024, our target is to reach 1bn reais in investments. For this year, though, our investment should be less than that,” said Lombardi.

Last December, the company raised 200mn reais with the issuance of sustainability-linked bonds (SLB).

“This funding allows us to navigate the next 18-24 months without considering new acquisitions, with accelerated, aggressive growth and with a good cash position. We're now a company with strong cash and a good balance sheet to accelerate investments without financial pressure,” Lombardi previously told BNamericas.