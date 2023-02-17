Engie gets ready to start building Brazil PV solar park
Engie Brasil Energia will begin construction of the Assú Sol PV solar power park next quarter.
The company provided the information in its 4Q22 financial presentation. Engie’s investment in the project is 3.3bn reais (US$630mn).
Located in Rio Grande do Norte state, the park will have 752MW of installed capacity and will reach full commercial operation in the second half of 2025.
The power will be entirely sold in the free (non-regulated) market.
Also in Rio Grande do Norte, the first stage of the Santo Agostinho wind farm is scheduled to come online this quarter with 434MW capacity.
It is a 2.3bn-real farm that will sell its power in the free market.
In Bahia, Engie expects the Serra do Assuruá wind farm (846MW) to obtain its environmental license soon.
It has a budget of 6bn reais and contracts have been signed for the supply of wind turbines, civil works, a substation and transmission line.
Other projects being developed by Engie include the Santo Agostinho PV solar park (stage II/509MW), in Rio Grande do Norte; the Umburanas (250MW/stage II) and Campo Largo (250MW/stage III) wind farms, in Bahia; and the Campo Largo (400MW) and Alvorada (90MW) solar parks, also in Bahia.
The company is also advancing with two transmission ventures.
Located in Pará and Tocantins, the Novo Estado Transmissora de Energia project has 3.2bn reais in capex for the construction of 1,800km of transmission lines, and is scheduled to start operating this quarter.
Also in Pará, the 110mn-real Gavião Real project is expected to kick off this quarter and come online by March, 2026. It involves the expansion of the Itacaiúnas substation and the installation of two power transformers.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Brazil seen surpassing 1mn electric vehicles by 2030
The projection comes from federal energy research company EPE, which has released a study on the subject.
Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects
The president of the local association Abren, Yuri Schmitke, told BNamericas that resources could go to three projects this year.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Winds of Santo Antonio 01
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Cajuína A7 (Old Ventos de Santa Tereza 14)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Cajuína A6 (Old Ventos de Santa Tereza 13)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Cajuína A4 (Old Ventos de Santa Tereza 05)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Cajuína B12 (Old Ventos de Santa Tereza 04)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Cajuína A3 (Old Ventos de Santa Tereza 03)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Filgueira III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Fragata III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Fragata II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Kairós Wind 2 (Antiga Mutamba X)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Energia Itapipoca Ltda
- Company: Siemens Brasil
-
Siemens Ltda. (Siemens Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of the German technology company Siemens A.G. Present in Brazil since 1867, the company's long-term growth fields are ...
- Company: Alfa Laval Ltda. (Alfa Laval Brasil)
-
Alfa Laval Ltda. (Brasil) is a subsidiary of Alfa Laval Corporate AB and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. Established in 1959, the Brazilian branch has continued to expand...
- Company: Applus+ Qualitec Servicios de Engenharia Ltda. (Applus+ Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: São Martinho S.A. (São Martinho)
-
São Martinho S.A. is a Brazilian publicly-traded company focused on the planting of sugarcane and the subsequent production of sugar, ethanol (both anhydrous and hydrous) and ot...
- Company: Atiaia Renováveis