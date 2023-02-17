Brazil
Engie gets ready to start building Brazil PV solar park

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 17, 2023
Transmission Lines Substations Onshore Wind Capacity Capex Electric Power Producer Photovoltaic
Engie Brasil Energia will begin construction of the Assú Sol PV solar power park next quarter.

The company provided the information in its 4Q22 financial presentation. Engie’s investment in the project is 3.3bn reais (US$630mn).  

Located in Rio Grande do Norte state, the park will have 752MW of installed capacity and will reach full commercial operation in the second half of 2025. 

The power will be entirely sold in the free (non-regulated) market. 

Also in Rio Grande do Norte, the first stage of the Santo Agostinho wind farm is scheduled to come online this quarter with 434MW capacity.

It is a 2.3bn-real farm that will sell its power in the free market. 

In Bahia, Engie expects the Serra do Assuruá wind farm (846MW) to obtain its environmental license soon. 

It has a budget of 6bn reais and contracts have been signed for the supply of wind turbines, civil works, a substation and transmission line. 

Other projects being developed by Engie include the Santo Agostinho PV solar park (stage II/509MW), in Rio Grande do Norte; the Umburanas (250MW/stage II) and Campo Largo (250MW/stage III) wind farms, in Bahia; and the Campo Largo (400MW) and Alvorada (90MW) solar parks, also in Bahia.  

The company is also advancing with two transmission ventures.

Located in Pará and Tocantins, the Novo Estado Transmissora de Energia project has 3.2bn reais in capex for the construction of 1,800km of transmission lines, and is scheduled to start operating this quarter. 

Also in Pará, the 110mn-real Gavião Real project is expected to kick off this quarter and come online by March, 2026. It involves the expansion of the Itacaiúnas substation and the installation of two power transformers.

