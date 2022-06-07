EP Petroecuador will market two new better quality gasolines in the domestic market: Eco Plus with 89 octane and Super Premium with 95 octane
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Coalbed methane Type of hydrocarbons Location Upstream Offshore Tenders Crude oil Natural Gas Public-private partnership (PPP) Heavy oil Mexican Mix Brent Oil sands Geological mapping / Surveys Fuel Sales Shallow waters Licensing & Concessions Subsea Drilling rigs Onshore Shale Oil Shale gas Refineries Tight gas NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Deepwater WTI
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.