Fitch Ratings - Bogotá - 03 Feb 2023: Fitch Ratings affirmed the long-term national rating of Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá, SA, ESP (ETB) at 'AA+(col)'. The Outlook is Stable.

ETB's credit profile reflects its low leverage and its business concentration in the city of Bogotá, with an income structure focused mainly on its business -to- business (B2B) and government (40% of income), and in the segment of households and small and medium-sized companies (52% of income).

The statement reflects the continued deployment of ETB's network, which has resulted in approximately 1.7 million homes connectable to the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet network. ETB's ratings are constrained by its limited geographic diversification in its domestic services and low penetration of its estimated 30% FTTH network, limiting the company's ability to achieve significant revenue and EBITDA growth in the near term. .

KEY RATING FACTORS

Low Leverage with an Upward Trend: Fitch estimates that ETB's total gross and net leverage will be 2.1 times (x) and 0.9x, respectively, as of December 31, 2022. Projections indicate a maximum increase in net leverage up to 1.1x in 2023 due to high capital expenditure (capex) needs to support the continued conversion of the fiber network, as well as the payment of dividends owed to the District of Bogotá. Fitch expects gross leverage to trend towards 1.9x in the coming years.

Revenue Diversification Continues: ETB's commercial strategy seeks to reduce the percentage of revenue from its copper network (it is expected that by 2022 it will be less than 10%) and increase revenue from non-traditional services. This revenue restructuring is key for ETB and will contribute to improving its EBITDA margin and the return on its main investments in the network. Fitch estimates that about 40% of the company's revenues come from more stable B2B services and 52% from services to homes. In addition, the recently announced partnership agreement with UNE EPM Telecomunicaciones SA (TIGOUNE) will add additional revenue as the latter will use ETB's network to increase its presence in Bogotá and is expected to improve ETB's margin potential as it expands. the use of your network.

High Levels of Competition: Fitch estimates that the company's competitive position will remain under pressure as integrated local telecommunications operators pursue their business strategies to retain and/or grow their subscriber base in Bogotá, while ETB continues to implement its strategy to replace copper subscribers with FTTH customers. ETB is the second fixed operator in Bogotá after the leader Claro, in terms of subscribers. At the national level, ETB's estimated market shares are 14% in fixed telephony, 8% in broadband and 2% in subscription TV. Claro is the market leader in Colombia with subscriber market shares of 42%, 37% and 47% in the same fixed services.

Sustained Negative FCF: The agency estimates that ETB's free cash flow (FCF) will be negative in the rating horizon given the lower profitability and higher capital investments associated with the expansion and penetration of its FTTH network in Bogotá. Capex intensity is expected to peak at around 38% in 2022, as ETB continues to improve the quality and maintenance of its FTTH network. Fitch expects investment outlays to decline to 22% of revenues in 2025. The dividend payment agreement with the Bogotá District will add pressure to the FFL.

QUALIFICATION DERIVATION

ETB's national rating is below the rating of peers engaged in the provision of telecommunications services in Colombia. The company's credit rating is one notch below that of TIGOUNE [AAA(col) Outlook Stable] and Colombia Telecomunicaciones SAESP BIC (ColTel) [AAA(col) Outlook Stable] due to its geographic and revenue diversification plus low, which results in lower operating generation. Fitch believes that the low penetration of ETB's fiber network and the contraction in its cash flow generation restrict its ability to improve its EBITDA.

ETB is individually rated as any recurring support from the Bogota District of its controlling shareholder is unlikely. Fitch believes that the District's decision in 2017 to restructure ETB's dividend liability into a 10-year obligation with a two-year grace period is extraordinary support for the company's liquidity, with little likelihood of recurrence in the future.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

The key assumptions used by Fitch for the particular case of the issuer include:

--Total revenues grow at a low to mid-single-digit pace over the rating horizon, supported by higher FTTH network penetration;

--Net leverage is expected to peak at 1.1x in 2023 and remain flat thereafter;

--Maximum capital intensity of 38% in 2022 and downward trend towards 22% in the medium term;

--payment of dividends owed to the District of Bogotá;

--Negative FFL during the rating horizon.

RATING SENSITIVITY

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a negative/downgrade rating action:

--Low revenue growth due to lower-than-expected subscriber growth in non-traditional services, while service revenue contraction in copper continues;

--deterioration in the EBITDA margin without a significant improvement in its market share;

--Negative FCF generation with a sustained low cash balance;

--Total debt to EBITDA leverage metrics above 2.0x and/or net debt to EBITDA above 1.5x on a sustained basis.

Factors that could, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action/upgrade:

--A positive rating action would require an improvement in the company's operating performance.

LIQUIDITY

Adequate Liquidity Position: On January 18, 2023, ETB announced that it had completed the payment of COP354,000 million of the maturity of its international bonds. This was largely financed through long-term loans signed with Scotiabank Colpatria SA (SBC) in November 2022. The company's FCF is estimated to remain negative over the rating horizon given the burden of higher capex requirements. and the COP411,000 million of dividends to be paid to the District of Bogotá between 2022 and 2027.

As of September 2022, the company's cash on hand was reduced to COP191,000 million from COP460,743 million in 2021, with the short-term debt made up of the aforementioned international bonds and a short-term loan from SBC (both were reimbursed later). ETB reported lines of credit for COP702,000 million available as of September 30, 2022.

ISSUER PROFILE

ETB is a Colombian integrated telecommunications company 86.36% owned by the District of Bogotá. The main services offered by the company include traditional fixed voice services (local and long distance), broadband (BB) and subscription TV services on its fiber and copper networks.

STAKE

REFERENCES FOR RELEVANT INFORMATION SOURCES CITED IN KEY RATING FACTORS

The main sources of information used in the analysis are those described in the Applied Criteria.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Unless otherwise noted in this section, the highest environmental, social and governance (ESG) credit relevance score is '3'. ESG aspects are credit neutral or have minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way they are managed by the entity.

For more information on ESG Relevance Scores, visit www.fitchratings.com/esg .

CRITERIA APPLIED NATIONALLY

--Corporate Finance Rating Methodology (December 29, 2022);

--National Scale Ratings Methodology (December 22, 2020);

--Methodology for Ratings of Government Related Entities (November 12, 2020).

APPLICABLE CRITERIA

