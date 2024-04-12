Bnamericas

Five groups qualify for Peru power transmission concession
Peru’s investment promotion agency ProInversión has qualified five groups for a 30-year concession to improve electricity dispatch in the regions of Arequipa and Ica.
The contract is for the Poroma substation and 500kV Poroma-Colectora link, the San José substation and 220kV San José-Repartición link, and the Marcona II substation and 138kV Marcona II-San Isidro-Pampa link.
The potential bidders are Alupar Perú, Celeo Redes, Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, Consorcio OA (Concesiones Perú Holdings Transmisión I-Omega Perú Operación y Mantenimiento) and Interconexión Eléctrica.
Offers are due to be submitted around mid-year.
Authorities highlight that the Poroma infrastructure will support new renewable energy capacity, particularly wind farms.
Estimated investment for Poroma, San José and Marcona is estimated at US$115mn, US$119mn and US$99.6mn, respectively.
Peru lawmakers lobby for 750MW hydro project
Meanwhile, the government grants definitive land rights for 80MW solar project.
Six mining companies are already working on integrating green hydrogen into their energy matrix
Daniel Cámac, president of H2 Peru, affirms that the implementation of green hydrogen in our country is emerging as a significant step towards a cl...
