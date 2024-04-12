Bnamericas

Peru’s investment promotion agency ProInversión has qualified five groups for a 30-year concession to improve electricity dispatch in the regions of Arequipa and Ica.

The contract is for the Poroma substation and 500kV Poroma-Colectora link, the San José substation and 220kV San José-Repartición link, and the Marcona II substation and 138kV Marcona II-San Isidro-Pampa link.

The potential bidders are Alupar Perú, Celeo Redes, Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, Consorcio OA (Concesiones Perú Holdings Transmisión I-Omega Perú Operación y Mantenimiento) and Interconexión Eléctrica.

Offers are due to be submitted around mid-year.

Authorities highlight that the Poroma infrastructure will support new renewable energy capacity, particularly wind farms.

Estimated investment for Poroma, San José and Marcona is estimated at US$115mn, US$119mn and US$99.6mn, respectively.

Read At a Glance: Peru’s 2025-34 power transmission roadmap

[insight#259786032]