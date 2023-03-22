Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is seeing the first signs of friction within his cabinet over a proposal to change the rules governing limits on public spending.

On the one side is finance minister Fernando Haddad (in photo), who was instructed by Lula to draw up the plan to be presented to congress. Haddad defends discipline in spending in an effort to show investors and capital markets fiscal control, paving the way for a sustainable interest rate reduction.

On the other side, there are ministers seeking greater flexibility in spending rules, increasing the budgets of their ministries.

"We’re seeing a lot of friendly fire against Haddad and this is likely to intensify in the coming months, not only from ministers who oppose him, but also from leaders of the ruling Workers Party [PT] and also from the president of [development bank] BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, who openly defends an increase in spending," André Pereira Cesar, a political analyst at Hold Consultoria, told BNamericas.

"I see two points of concern. One is the fact that if we don’t have a well-defined fiscal rule, this affects the perception of investors. The other is that the government, not showing unity, could generate a lot of turmoil in the coming months in trying to approve the tax reform."

The spending cap, the result of a constitutional amendment, limits expansion of most public expenditure to inflation and has been in place since 2017.

The government originally was expecting to present the proposed rule changes to congress this week. Haddad held meetings in recent days with lower house leader Arthur Lira and senate head Rodrigo Pacheco to discuss the proposal.

However, due to the ongoing friction, Lula announced that the proposal will be only presented in April, after his trip to China at the end of March.

"We need to discuss it a little more, we don't have to be in a hurry like some people in the capital markets want. I'm going to reach this fiscal milestone. I want to show the world that I am responsible," Lula said in an interview.

POLITICAL ELEMENT

Although Lula recognizes that the fiscal plan is important to avoid asset volatility, Workers Party leaders have been saying behind the scenes that Lula was elected thanks to the broad support of low-income families and the government budget needs to focus on this base, with more public investments in areas such as health and education.

Such a strategy aims to guarantee support in the 2026 presidential elections, with potential candidates from the ruling party already jockeying for position. The 77-year-old Lula, who was also president from 2003-10, has indicated he will not seek reelection.

Haddad, who was the PT’s candidate in the 2018 election but was defeated by Jair Bolsonaro, is seen as one of the favorites. Rui Costa, currently government chief of staff and former governor of Bahia state, is also gaining support from some leaders of the PT.