Goiás launches plan to expand rail network
Brazil’s Goiás state announced an initiative to attract private sector firms to expand the freight rail network.
Goiás will create a state railway system (SFE) to combine initiatives in the segment and present opportunities for stakeholders.
The plan will be structured by the state’s infrastructure and transport agency, Goinfra, which will map the potential of the rail network and work on a bill to facilitate the creation of railroads.
“Investment in railroads will work as an inducing factor and catalyst for development in Goiás," Goinfra head Lucas Vissotto said in a statement.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Brazil's BNDES to invest up to US$190mn in infra investment funds of Vinci Partners
The investment will be made via the federal development bank’s equity arm BNDESPar.
Brazil's Minas Gerais state publishes notice for MG-415 roadworks
The state wants 37km to be paved and pay US$11mn.
