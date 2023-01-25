Brazil’s Goiás state announced an initiative to attract private sector firms to expand the freight rail network.

Goiás will create a state railway system (SFE) to combine initiatives in the segment and present opportunities for stakeholders.

The plan will be structured by the state’s infrastructure and transport agency, Goinfra, which will map the potential of the rail network and work on a bill to facilitate the creation of railroads.

“Investment in railroads will work as an inducing factor and catalyst for development in Goiás," Goinfra head Lucas Vissotto said in a statement.