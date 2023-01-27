Grid review begins for early-stage Peru power projects
Peru’s power grid coordinator COES has begun an evaluation of pre-operational studies (EPO in Spanish) for generation projects which would add a combined 943MW.
The EPOs are for wind parks Bayovar (251MW), La Quebrada II (112MW), Naira II (20MW) proposed by Fenix Power Perú, Ecorer and GR Aparic, respectively.
A fourth project under review is Kipaq Energia’s 560MW Humay combined cycle plant.
An EPO is used to show that a proposed plant and associated transmission infrastructure will not hinder the expansion of the national grid or impact the system’s safe and reliable operation.
Meanwhile, EPOs for SSIIESAC’s Atlantida and Babilonia solar projects, each 200MW, were rejected, as well as pre-operational studies for Ignis Partners’ 181MW Algarrobo wind project.
According to COES, among the recurring reasons it rejects studies are the lack of analysis related to other projects in the influence zone that have secured EPO approval, and an unrealistic year of entry to the national grid.
Developers may file documents again for a project whose EPO was rejected.
News in: Electric Power (Peru)
Ecuador secures funds for Peru power interconnection
A limited capacity link already exists between the countries to help guarantee supply during dispatch shortfalls.
Peru grants local group 250MW solar concession
The government also issued a concession for transmission infrastructure.
