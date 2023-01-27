Peru
News

Grid review begins for early-stage Peru power projects

Bnamericas Published: Friday, January 27, 2023
Natural Gas Generation Photovoltaic Combined cycle
Grid review begins for early-stage Peru power projects

Peru’s power grid coordinator COES has begun an evaluation of pre-operational studies (EPO in Spanish) for generation projects which would add a combined 943MW.

The EPOs are for wind parks Bayovar (251MW), La Quebrada II (112MW), Naira II (20MW) proposed by Fenix Power Perú, Ecorer and GR Aparic, respectively.

A fourth project under review is Kipaq Energia’s 560MW Humay combined cycle plant.

An EPO is used to show that a proposed plant and associated transmission infrastructure will not hinder the expansion of the national grid or impact the system’s safe and reliable operation.

Meanwhile, EPOs for SSIIESAC’s Atlantida and Babilonia solar projects, each 200MW, were rejected, as well as pre-operational studies for Ignis Partners’ 181MW Algarrobo wind project.

According to COES, among the recurring reasons it rejects studies are the lack of analysis related to other projects in the influence zone that have secured EPO approval, and an unrealistic year of entry to the national grid.

Developers may file documents again for a project whose EPO was rejected.

Also Read Peru power generation capacity to jump nearly 700MW this year

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Peru)

Ecuador secures funds for Peru power interconnection

Ecuador secures funds for Peru power interconnection

A limited capacity link already exists between the countries to help guarantee supply during dispatch shortfalls.

Peru grants local group 250MW solar concession

Peru grants local group 250MW solar concession

The government also issued a concession for transmission infrastructure.

Peru: Sales of electrified vehicles would close the year at more than 2,600 units

Peru: Sales of electrified vehicles would close the year at more than 2,600 units

Spain’s Red Eléctrica secures Peru power transmission concession

Spain’s Red Eléctrica secures Peru power transmission concession

Joining the dots in Latin America's clean energy transition

Joining the dots in Latin America's clean energy transition

CNE participated in the Regional Energy Integration Commission

CNE participated in the Regional Energy Integration Commission

Andean power watch: Hydro call, environmental permitting, dispatch revamp

Andean power watch: Hydro call, environmental permitting, dispatch revamp

Scala, Enel ink deal for LatAm datacenter power supply

Scala, Enel ink deal for LatAm datacenter power supply

ACCIONA is awarded its first electric transmission grid concession in Peru

ACCIONA is awarded its first electric transmission grid concession in Peru

MINEM signed a contract for new electrical projects for Tumbes, Lambayeque and Cajamarca

MINEM signed a contract for new electrical projects for Tumbes, Lambayeque and Cajamarca

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Inkia Energy Inc.
  • Inkia Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Jamaica, Guatemala and Panama, owns, operates and deve...
  • Company: Aenza S.A.A.  (Aenza)
  • Aenza S.A.A., fornerly known as Grupo Graña y Montero S.A.A., is a Peruvian infrastructure holding company with three main business segments: engineering & construction; infrast...

Latest news

Small ISP, big ambitions: Investing to take broadband into the Amazon

Small ISP, big ambitions: Investing to take broadband into the Amazon

Brazilian city to offer US$230mn water and waste concession

Brazilian city to offer US$230mn water and waste concession

Floating solar pitched for Jamaica bus conversion

Floating solar pitched for Jamaica bus conversion

Grid review begins for early-stage Peru power projects

Grid review begins for early-stage Peru power projects

What miners can expect for environmental licensing under Lula

What miners can expect for environmental licensing under Lula