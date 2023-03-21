Datacenter group Ingenium, focused on design and construction of datacenters in Latin America, is bullish on business opportunities, chief strategy & sales officer Fernardo García told BNamericas.

The company is signing more contracts with existing and new players in the datacenter ecosystem, including non-traditional ones such as connectivity providers, while also diversifying its regional footprint.

Headquartered in Costa Rica, Ingenium was founded 15 years ago and focused on datacenter consulting engineering services. The company claims to have worked on over 60 datacenter projects with more than 250MW of capacity in 20 countries.

“We don’t install, construct, operate, but we manage all of those things. [We help] a new entrant in the market, in partnership with brokers, to identify potential sites, do the due diligence from an environmental and connectivity power perspective,” García said.

Since September 2022, García has also been managing director of IDP Data Centers, a JV with Spanish engineering group IDP focused on datacenters in Spain, Portugal and Latin America. The JV was announced in Q3 as a new IDP unit.

IDP Data Centers is providing the entire lifecycle of a datacenter for professional services, including design, project management, construction management, testing, commissioning, start-up, and assistance during operation.

For the first 10 years of its operations, Ingenium was mostly dedicated to enterprise datacenters, that is, on-premise units for telcos, financial institutions and other major corporates, said García. Throughout this period, the company has overseen the development of datacenters for 20 banks.

In the last five years, however, things have changed.

With the adoption of cloud and the rise of hyperscale companies building datacenters for big public cloud providers, Ingenium’s portfolio shifted from corporate sites to large-scale cloud ones.

At present, 80% of the company’s sales correspond to large-scale datacenters. Ingenium’s clients include regional players with massive datacenter complexes in development: Scala Data Centers, Layer 9, AND Datacenters, among others.

Despite that, Ingenium remains committed to enterprise-type facilities, being currently involved in the construction of projects for five or six banks in Uruguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica and Colombia, according to García.

Ingenium also works with the region’s largest telcos on datacenter projects in Chile, Peru, Colombia and Costa Rica, among others. Due to NDA constraints, the names of these carriers cannot be disclosed.

While these projects are mostly for telcos’ internal use, “some of them build a datacenter and maybe use a room for themselves, offering idle space to other companies in the colocation format,” said García.

FROM CONNECTIVITY TO COLOCATION

In addition to enterprise and hyperscale projects, Ingenium is also working with fiber and submarine connectivity providers for what is often their first datacenter project.

“Many of the companies that were traditionally connectivity companies, such as Telxius, Cirion or Ufinet, are in a really good position to offer customers colocation services with great connectivity,” he said.

“And some of these companies are now shifting their business model and starting to offer also colocation.”

Submarine cable landing stations are an example. In the past, companies providing this infrastructure used to develop 50-100m2 sites to receive the cable and distribute the fiber.

Now, landing stations are 500-1,000m2, as companies offer colocation on the same site, García said.

The same goes for points-of-presence (PoP), internet exchange points, peering points, all of which are turning into datacenters.

BRAZIL

Ingenium is mulling opening an office in Brazil, serving demand by global customers.

“The official reason for not being in Brazil is because in Brazil the design and building culture [of a datacenter] is different from anywhere else in Latin America and even in the world,” García said. "Brazil's datacenter industry has been dominated by small players that shaped the industry in their own interest. And that put foreign companies in a difficult position to compete."

According to the executive, the level of Ingenium’s services is usually two or three times the average in the Brazilian market. But he insisted that the company was not charging expensive prices. The problem is that Brazil doesn’t have specific datacenter construction managers, meaning the company that builds a unit is also managing it, he said.

The model is not necessarily bad and has served Brazil well, García highlighted, but in other markets, there is a check-and-balance to this process, with a specific company designing and managing construction and another one building the site.

“Still, we have clients, foreign, international, US companies mostly, asking us to come to Brazil. So we are now considering opening an office this year in Brazil. We are being brought in by clients.”

Chile, Colombia, Peru and Central America, are the company's main regional markets.

PROJECTS

Ingenium has 20 datacenters in development, of which 12 are more enterprise level, at 1-2MW in capacity, and the rest are multi-megawatt sites, which generate more revenues, said García.

The company is working on some of these with some hyperscalers directly, meaning a global cloud provider building its own datacenter, as well as with hyperscaler providers, companies that build and operate the site for a cloud provider, involving established players and new entrants.

Projects are in different stages. In some cases Ingenium is doing site selection and site survey, technical due diligence or provides the design.

“In one project we are just delivering the design of a huge campus, whose construction will begin at the end of this year and which we’ll also manage,” he said.