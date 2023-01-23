Ositran Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

January 23, 2023

The investments valued in the port terminals supervised by the Supervisory Agency for Investment in Transport Infrastructure for Public Use (Ositrán), exceeded US$ 119.2 million, registering a growth of 20% compared to 2021, when they reached US$ 99 millions.

This increase allows the improvement of the port infrastructure, vital to guarantee the flow of exports, which as of November reached a historical record in the non-traditional industrial sector by boosting US$ 8,902 million.

Investments in detail



According to the investment report prepared by Ositrán, in 2022, the US$ 44.12 million valued in the Muelle Sur-Callao Container Terminal , managed by DP World Callao SRL ; while for Euroandinos Paita SA Port Terminals , concessionaire of the Paita Port Terminal , US$ 23.25 million were valued.



For its part, APM Terminals Callao SA , concessionaire of the North Dock Multipurpose Terminal , placed US$13.45 million and Salaverry Terminal Internacional SA , in charge of the Port of Salaverry , US$37.87 million.

The declared investments were allocated to the execution of works related to port activity such as construction or expansion of docks, patios or the acquisition of gantry cranes, which will guarantee optimal levels of services for users.

cumulative investment



Regarding the accumulated investment in ports, it exceeded US$ 1,888.7 million, equivalent to 64.75% of the total investment commitments of the concessionaires.