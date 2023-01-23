Peru
Press Release

Investment in Peruvian ports increased 20% in 2022 and exceeded US$ 119 million

Bnamericas Published: Monday, January 23, 2023
Multi-purpose ports Port Bulk commodity terminals Container terminals
Investment in Peruvian ports increased 20% in 2022 and exceeded US$ 119 million

Ositran Statement

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

January 23, 2023

The investments valued in the port terminals supervised by the Supervisory Agency for Investment in Transport Infrastructure for Public Use (Ositrán), exceeded US$ 119.2 million, registering a growth of 20% compared to 2021, when they reached US$ 99 millions.

This increase allows the improvement of the port infrastructure, vital to guarantee the flow of exports, which as of November reached a historical record in the non-traditional industrial sector by boosting US$ 8,902 million.

Investments in detail

According to the investment report prepared by Ositrán, in 2022, the US$ 44.12 million valued in the Muelle Sur-Callao Container Terminal , managed by DP World Callao SRL ; while for Euroandinos Paita SA Port Terminals , concessionaire of the Paita Port Terminal , US$ 23.25 million were valued.

For its part, APM Terminals Callao SA , concessionaire of the North Dock Multipurpose Terminal , placed US$13.45 million and Salaverry Terminal Internacional SA , in charge of the Port of Salaverry , US$37.87 million.

The declared investments were allocated to the execution of works related to port activity such as construction or expansion of docks, patios or the acquisition of gantry cranes, which will guarantee optimal levels of services for users.

cumulative investment

Regarding the accumulated investment in ports, it exceeded US$ 1,888.7 million, equivalent to 64.75% of the total investment commitments of the concessionaires.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Peru)

The construction of the passenger terminal of the Chinchero International Airport began

The construction of the passenger terminal of the Chinchero International Airport began

Earth movement works are in the final stage.

Preliminary results of Peruvian GDP in August

Preliminary results of Peruvian GDP in August

The National Institute of Statistics and Informatics published the Technical Report on Economic Activity in Peru. Mining production fell 4.2% in th...

Argentina seen struggling to execute ambitious infrastructure plans

Argentina seen struggling to execute ambitious infrastructure plans

Terminal Portuario Engie, of the Quellaveco mining project, begins shipment of copper concentrate

Terminal Portuario Engie, of the Quellaveco mining project, begins shipment of copper concentrate

First electric bus will start operating in the public transportation network of Arequipa

First electric bus will start operating in the public transportation network of Arequipa

Enel X Way Peru is born, the division that will promote sustainable electric mobility in the country

Enel X Way Peru is born, the division that will promote sustainable electric mobility in the country

The projects Peru's investment agency will award in 2022-23

The projects Peru's investment agency will award in 2022-23

More than US$341 million was invested in transport infrastructure between January and August

More than US$341 million was invested in transport infrastructure between January and August

How a Colombian infra consultancy is expanding across LatAm

How a Colombian infra consultancy is expanding across LatAm

14 Public-Private Partnership projects advance to the promotion stage

14 Public-Private Partnership projects advance to the promotion stage

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: CUMBRA
  • CUMBRA, formerly known as GyM S.A., is a Peruvian company engaged in construction services. The company has been active in different sectors such as infrastructure, energy, buil...
  • Company: Cesel S.A.  (Cesel Ingenieros)
  • Cesel SA is a consulting firm incorporated in 1972 by Peruvian engineer Raúl Delgado Sayán. It is dedicated to provide engineering services to the industry of infrastructure, el...
  • Company: Grupo Metalindustrias
  • Grupo Metalindustrias is a Peruvian business group founded in 1988 involved in large-scale projects. The group is made up of 5 companies: Manufacturas Industriales Mendoza (supp...

Latest news

Why transmission is the main challenge facing Chile's electric power sector

Why transmission is the main challenge facing Chile's electric power sector

Chile grid coordinator proposes 1st draft of transmission call

Chile grid coordinator proposes 1st draft of transmission call

Mexican president suggests Ahmsa chairman sell his shares in exchange for govt support

Mexican president suggests Ahmsa chairman sell his shares in exchange for gov...

Brazil's distributed generation capacity forecast to grow 15%

Brazil's distributed generation capacity forecast to grow 15%

5G expected to reach over 1,600 Brazilian localities in H1

5G expected to reach over 1,600 Brazilian localities in H1