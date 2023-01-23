Investment in Peruvian ports increased 20% in 2022 and exceeded US$ 119 million
Ositran Statement
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
January 23, 2023
The investments valued in the port terminals supervised by the Supervisory Agency for Investment in Transport Infrastructure for Public Use (Ositrán), exceeded US$ 119.2 million, registering a growth of 20% compared to 2021, when they reached US$ 99 millions.
This increase allows the improvement of the port infrastructure, vital to guarantee the flow of exports, which as of November reached a historical record in the non-traditional industrial sector by boosting US$ 8,902 million.
Investments in detail
According to the investment report prepared by Ositrán, in 2022, the US$ 44.12 million valued in the Muelle Sur-Callao Container Terminal , managed by DP World Callao SRL ; while for Euroandinos Paita SA Port Terminals , concessionaire of the Paita Port Terminal , US$ 23.25 million were valued.
For its part, APM Terminals Callao SA , concessionaire of the North Dock Multipurpose Terminal , placed US$13.45 million and Salaverry Terminal Internacional SA , in charge of the Port of Salaverry , US$37.87 million.
The declared investments were allocated to the execution of works related to port activity such as construction or expansion of docks, patios or the acquisition of gantry cranes, which will guarantee optimal levels of services for users.
cumulative investment
Regarding the accumulated investment in ports, it exceeded US$ 1,888.7 million, equivalent to 64.75% of the total investment commitments of the concessionaires.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Peru)
The construction of the passenger terminal of the Chinchero International Airport began
Earth movement works are in the final stage.
Preliminary results of Peruvian GDP in August
The National Institute of Statistics and Informatics published the Technical Report on Economic Activity in Peru. Mining production fell 4.2% in th...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: New Hospital of Huari
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Chancay multipurpose port stage 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Santa Rosa bridge, entrances, roundabout and overpass to Jorge Chávez airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: North expansion of the Metropolitan
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cascas II-1 Support Hospital (Cascas Hospital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Improvement of the Santa María - Santa Teresa - Machu Picchu Hydroelectric Highway
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Upgrading of the EsSalud's Talara II Hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Oncosalud Oncological Megacomplex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Peru)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: JJC Contratistas Generales S.A. (JJC Contratistas Generales)
-
Peru's JJC Contratistas Generales is a privately held engineering and construction company for the mining, hydraulic, hydropower, infrastructure, and oil and gas industries. JJC...
- Company: Organismo Supervisor de la Inversión en Infraestructura de Transporte de Uso Público (OSITRAN)
-
Peru's transport regulator Ositran is responsible for managing, regulating and overseeing activities related to public transportation infrastructure. Created in 1998, the Lima-b...
- Company: CUMBRA
-
CUMBRA, formerly known as GyM S.A., is a Peruvian company engaged in construction services. The company has been active in different sectors such as infrastructure, energy, buil...
- Company: Tigerengineering Colombia S.A.S Sucursal del Perú (SUMMUM) (Summum Projects Perú)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Cesel S.A. (Cesel Ingenieros)
-
Cesel SA is a consulting firm incorporated in 1972 by Peruvian engineer Raúl Delgado Sayán. It is dedicated to provide engineering services to the industry of infrastructure, el...
- Company: TDM Perú
- Company: Dirección Regional de Salud de Áncash (Diresa)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Grupo Metalindustrias
-
Grupo Metalindustrias is a Peruvian business group founded in 1988 involved in large-scale projects. The group is made up of 5 companies: Manufacturas Industriales Mendoza (supp...