Jamaica rules out new fossil fuel plants
No new fossil fuel plants are envisioned in Jamaica’s planned update to the integrated resource plan (IRP), according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Holness provided the outlook during his 2023-24 budget debate presentation to parliament.
The IRP, which was approved in 2020, will outline a roadmap for having renewable energies contribute 50% of total power generated by 2030, he highlighted.
The island’s current installed capacity is 1,041MW, of which 83% is thermo, primarily natural gas-fired, and the remainder renewables.
The prime minister told lawmakers that the IRP has identified around 2GW of potential renewable resources and associated battery energy storage.
Read New Jamaica renewable energy target requires US$1.2bn
“As we undertake this transition, it must be undertaken very carefully as the changing mix and natural intermittency of these renewable resources can create challenges for the grid’s ability to balance supply and demand. It is not simply a question of building more solar or wind power plants,” he added.
The draft update is being presented to stakeholders, after which it will be finalized and submitted to the cabinet for review.
Holness also said that the government will remove a restriction on the electric vehicle framework that limited imports to cars and SUVs in order to include a wider range of vehicles.
Meanwhile, the test phase of a 45MW floating solar project at the National Water Commission’s Mona reservoir has been completed and full construction will begin in May, the prime minister said.
Read Floating solar pitched for Jamaica bus conversion
In addition, Holness stated that the government is still considering the development of a pumped storage hydroelectric and water project.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Jamaica)
NFE 'at an inflection point'
The US LNG-focused firm is wrapping up work on Mexico and Nicaragua projects this year, with work shifting to Brazil where the company hopes to hav...
AES sees ‘aggressive’ gas competition in CentAm, Caribbean
LNG regasification terminals are in operation in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Panama and Puerto Rico, and two more are under development in El ...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Block P-M-100
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-10
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-19
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-72
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-47
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-48
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-46
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-45
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-74
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
- Project: Block P-M-8
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 weeks ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Jamaica)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: CL Environmental Ltd.
- Company: Tullow Jamaica Ltd. (Tullow Jamaica)
- Company: Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ)
-
The Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) is a state-owned company that has the exclusive right to explore for oil, to develop Jamaica's petroleum resources and to enter all st...
- Company: Petrojam Ltd. (Petrojam)
-
Petrojam Ltd. is a Jamaican oil company jointly owned by PDV Caribe S.A., a subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil firm PDVSA, and the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), a stat...
- Company: SGS Jamaica
- Company: Claude Davis & Associates
- Company: IGL Ltd. (IGL Blue Jamaica)
-
IGL Blue Jamaica is a Jamaican liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributor and a market leader in providing services to industrial and commercial markets. The company also install...
- Company: Petroleum Company of Jamaica Ltd. (Petcom)
-
Petroleum Company of Jamaica (Petcom), a subsidiary of state-run energy company Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), was established in 1973 and became active as the governme...