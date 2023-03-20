No new fossil fuel plants are envisioned in Jamaica’s planned update to the integrated resource plan (IRP), according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Holness provided the outlook during his 2023-24 budget debate presentation to parliament.

The IRP, which was approved in 2020, will outline a roadmap for having renewable energies contribute 50% of total power generated by 2030, he highlighted.

The island’s current installed capacity is 1,041MW, of which 83% is thermo, primarily natural gas-fired, and the remainder renewables.

The prime minister told lawmakers that the IRP has identified around 2GW of potential renewable resources and associated battery energy storage.

Read New Jamaica renewable energy target requires US$1.2bn

“As we undertake this transition, it must be undertaken very carefully as the changing mix and natural intermittency of these renewable resources can create challenges for the grid’s ability to balance supply and demand. It is not simply a question of building more solar or wind power plants,” he added.

The draft update is being presented to stakeholders, after which it will be finalized and submitted to the cabinet for review.

Holness also said that the government will remove a restriction on the electric vehicle framework that limited imports to cars and SUVs in order to include a wider range of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the test phase of a 45MW floating solar project at the National Water Commission’s Mona reservoir has been completed and full construction will begin in May, the prime minister said.

Read Floating solar pitched for Jamaica bus conversion

In addition, Holness stated that the government is still considering the development of a pumped storage hydroelectric and water project.