Jarrett Appleby, Josh Noll and Paul Hopkins to support Elea Digital international growth
Press Release
By Elea Digital
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb. 27, 2023 - Elea Digital announces the formation of its strategic growth advisory board, adding Jarrett Appleby, Josh Noll and Paul Hopkins to support as senior advisors its executive team.
Alongside Elea's Board of Directors, and with the coordination of Tito Costa, company Chief Revenue Officer, the three experienced professionals will advise the internationalization of Elea Digital data center business and support strong revenue growth.
Among other relevant positions and senior advisory roles, Jarrett Appleby was Chief Operating Officer at Digital Realty, Chief Marketing officer at Equinix and, other than Elea Digital, he also advises the Blackstone Group in the data center sector, where he adds more than 30 years of experience.
Josh Noll is a venture capitalist in the digital infrastructure landscape and has worked on prestigious global assignment such as Microsoft network acquisitions, Twitch and Netskope infrastructure. He also advises companies across the globe in their strategic growth, for instance African Data Centers or IPI/Iconic.
Paul Hopkins works with Jarrett with c-level role in business development projects, having worked at relevant position at Century Link, Cloud HQ and Colt Data Centers. Working from Palo Alto, he has built strong relationship with more than 30 years of experience in the telecom and data center San Francisco area.
In the last three years, Elea Digital has focused on team building of an unparalleled, multi-metro area, operational and delivery team. Strong efforts were directed to the upgrade and retrofit of its existing seven data center assets that serves telecom companies as well as an enterprise ecosystem of more than 100 logos.
"Brazilian digital infrastructure needs to reduce the gap with more developed markets such as the US and Europe", said Alessandro Lombardi, President of Elea Digital. "This team of champions will help to translate our big efforts and great infrastructure into the global market and allows us to get closer to the excellence we strive for".
With these three strategic important additions to its team, Elea Digital now plans to step up its path to Brazil's aggregation edge leadership and to build an international hyperconnected ecosystem, boosted by the new capacity added to the platform.
About Elea Digital
Founded by Piemonte Holding in 2019, Elea Digital is a data center infrastructure platform in Latin American with a differentiated wide geographical spread and interconnection focus across Brazil.
Elea Digital's seven data centers are at the edge of the central cloud regions in key Brazilian metro-areas: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre (two sites), Curitiba and Brasilia (two sites).
Elea Digital's core revenues are derived from colocation and cross-connectivity infrastructure services provided to a wide range of international and Brazilian customers, mainly concentrated in the information technology, telecom, banking, and media sectors.
In December 2021, Elea Digital increased its share capital to allow Goldman Sachs Asset Management to co-invest in the platform turbinated growth and was financially supported by BTG in its early stages. In December 2022, Elea Digital issued the first ever Sustainability Linked Bond in Latin America's digital infrastructure, also backed by Bradesco and Banco do Brasil as coordinators.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Brazil: Raízen uses Aveva platform to standardize processes and reduce costs
PI System is already installed in 30 bioenergy parks in operation by the company, which maintains a continuous improvement system to optimize opera...
Why Brazil is becoming a global hub for tech investments
Despite a slowdown of private equity and venture capital inflows, Brazil saw a diversification of funds in 2022 and is well-positioned to receive l...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Padre Hurtado Data Storage Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Second Data Center in Barranquilla
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Microsoft Project SCL03
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Galapagos Submarine Cable
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 6
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Submarine Cable Aurora
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Hortolândia Data Center Extension 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Cable submarino Firmina
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Falcon de Layer 9 Data Centers
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Data Center in Porto Alegre (SPOAPA01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Innovação Engenharia Ltda.
- Company: Tim S.A. (TIM Brasil)
-
TIM S.A. is a Brazilian telecommunication provider offering mobile and fixed telephony services, access to the Internet via modems, tablets, and mobile phones (3G and 4G), as we...
- Company: Next Level Telecom Ltda. (NLT Telecom)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Ausenco do Brasil Engenharia Limitada (Ausenco do Brasil)
-
Ausenco do Brasil offers engineering, studies and projects, geotechnical, administration, inspection and planning services for the mining and metals, oil and gas and industrial ...
- Company: eBazar.com.br Ltda. (MercadoLivre)
-
MercadoLivre is the Brazilian subsidiary of Argentina-based regional C2C online auction site MercadoLibre and US auctions giant eBay, which has a minority stake. Ebay and the Ar...
- Company: Nabiax Brasil
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Piemonte Holding de Participacoes S.A. (Piemonte Holding)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Elea Digital
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. (Honeywell Brasil)
-
Honeywell do Brasil, Ltda. is the local branch of US firm Honeywell International Inc. The Sao Paulo-based firm has 13 facilities in the country which include three manufacturin...
- Company: Greatek Brasil
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...