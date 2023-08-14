Bnamericas

Libertarian Milei surprises in Argentina as the most voted candidate in presidential primaries
The independent ultra-liberal Javier Milei surprised everyone in the presidential primary elections of Argentina by being the candidate with the most votes, followed by the opposition space Juntos por el Cambio and with the ruling Peronism relegated to third place.
With 97.4% of the votes counted, Milei's “La Libertad Avanza” party achieved 30.04% of the votes, Juntos por el Cambio 28.27% and the ruling peronism 27.27%.
Milei, in his victory speech, kept unchanged his main idea of proposing a platform that seeks to minimize the role of the state and politics in the life of Argentines. Among the economic reforms that he would promote, the elimination of the Central Bank and the "competition of currencies that allow citizens to freely choose the monetary system or the dollarization of the economy" stand out.
Despite the close results, Milei said that he is in a position to win the presidency of Argentina in the first round.
In the opposition space Juntos por el Cambio, the former minister Patricia Bullrich defeated the head of government of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and will be the candidate for that force.
Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy, was the candidate with the most votes from the ruling party and will be the Peronist candidate in the October presidential elections.
