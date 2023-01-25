Lula seen leading LatAm’s climate financing push
The environmental agenda of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva will this year take center stage in Latin America’s climate financing push, according to experts from the World Resources Institute (WRI).
After his October election victory, Lula quickly raised expectations by setting an ambitious environmental agenda with a strong focus on fighting deforestation, especially in the Amazon, said Craig Hanson, WRI’s managing director and executive VP for programs.
“When Lula was at COP27 it really was the hot ticket to be at, giving rock & roll bands a run for their money, and I think the question for us is how do we leverage the next six months to actually take advantage of that,” Hanson said during a WRI webinar analyzing the main climate issues to watch this year.
“His party didn’t win congress so he’s going to need to show quickly and early the promise of reversing deforestation,” he added.
The international community must therefore lend a hand to Lula in the form of financing so that there is progress to show by the time COP28 arrives, said Hanson.
COP28 will be held from November 30-December 12 in the United Arab Emirates.
There are other Latin American leaders with strong deforestation agendas, such as Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, but because of Brazil’s political, economic and environmental weight in the region, Lula’s moves will be observed more closely, WRI’s CEO Ani Dasgupta said at the same event.
“Lula has to figure out how to enforce existing law. 98% of deforestation in Brazil is illegal. And finally, much more funds are required to protect the forests,“ said Dasgupta.
Another major concern for the region is the level of financing and for Latin America to reach its mitigation financing needs by 2030, the has to be a six-fold increase, according to Dasgupta.
A big problem for developing countries today is high interest rates, with some countries having borrowing costs that are above 10% and making some projects unviable, he said.
It remains to be seen if the effects of Russia's war in Ukraine will speed up the global energy transition or slow it down as investments keep going to natural gas, according to Dasgupta, who said that Russia has carried out a “weaponization of energy.”
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Mexico)
Lula seen leading LatAm’s climate financing push
Experts from the World Resources Institute give their 2023 outlook for climate financing in the region.
Mexico negotiating recovery of Sonora lithium concession, says AMLO
Minister of economy Raquel Buenrostro is in charge of the negotiations with the CEO of the lithium company, which was not named.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Castilho 5 photovoltaic plant (Castilho solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Castilho 5 photovoltaic plant (Castilho solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Castilho 3 photovoltaic plant (Castilho solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Castilho 2 photovoltaic plant (Castilho solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Railway Track EF-A07
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Alberdi-Pilar highway rehabilitation, section 1 (Alberdi detour-Tebicuary river)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block CPO-5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Castilho 1 photovoltaic plant (Castilho solar complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Tarata Bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Block LLA-34
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 days ago
Other companies
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Marlim Azul Energia S.A. (ARKE)
-
Marlim Azul Energia S.A. is a joint-venture established in 2018 between Pátria Investments (50.1%), Shell Gas (29.9%) and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas (20%) for the...
- Company: SOWITEC Argentina S.R.L. (SoWiTec Argentina)
-
SoWiTec Argentina is the local unit of German wind developer SoWiTec. The subsidiary is engaged in the renewable energy business, through construction and operation of wind farm...
- Company: Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA (Soletanche Bachy Chile)
-
Soletanche Bachy Chile SpA., subsidiary of the Franch general contractor Soletanche Bachy, is a geotechnical engineering company which advises and develops projects related to s...
- Company: SM&A Sistemas Elétricos Ltda. (SM&A)
- Company: World Copper Ltd. (World Copper)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Sociedad de Ingeniería, Construcción y Maquinaria Ltda. (SICOMAQ)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Populous Limited (Populous)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Toniolo, Busnello S.A. - Túneis, Terraplenagens e Pavimentações (TBSA)
-
The Brazilian construction company A Toniolo, Busnello has been involved in the infrastructure sector since 1945. The firm provides engineering services in areas such as tunnel,...
- Company: Rockcliff Metals Corp.
-
Ontario-based Rockcliff Copper Corporation is a Canadian mineral resource exploration company focused on the Snow Lake project in Manitoba. Formerly known as Solvista Gold Corpo...