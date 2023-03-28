Mexico
Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
The Mexican government will receive on Wednesday bids for freeing up the remaining rights-of-way to complete the 25bn-peso (US$1.22bn) Lechería rail branch between Mexico City and Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA).

Works involve rights-of-way for six road overpasses, six pedestrian crossings, one side railroad and 10 roads, according to the tender call (IO-09-311-009000988-N-9-2023) published on procurement site Compranet. 

On March 22, the infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT), which launched the tender, held a session to answer queries from the two firms it invited to participate, namely Sistemas en Geomática y Obra Civil Km 7 and Líder en Derecho de Vía y Construcción. 

Recent progress reports suggest the government is behind schedule to open the passenger rail project later this year, as it has advanced just 39%. 

The 23km rail line will be the main transport link between Mexico City and the new airport in Mexico state that was opened in March 2022. 

ALSO READ: Banobras to help finance Mexico City airport rail link

 

News in: Infrastructure (Mexico)

Clarification of information disseminated by Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción

RECSA is an engineering, construction, and operation company that has been offering its services to public and private investment since 1994, with ...

Maya Train starts electrified track in section 3; example of environmental responsibility: Javier May

The electrified double track of the Maya Train begins in Mérida and runs through sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 up to Chetumal, and for this 55 major infra...

Two big Mexico water projects set to make a splash this year

Mexico's 2023 elections: What's at stake?

Yucatán could be the star of Mexico's construction industry in 2023

Mexico mulls modernizing Cancún's Kukulcán boulevard

Mexico: SICT-FAA agree to continue the work for recovery of Category 1

Mexico open to US$5.5bn desal project to supply Arizona

López Obrador revives hope for US$2.5bn Mexico City-Querétaro rail link

Maya Train is an unprecedented feat in the world: president; progress on section 2 presented

Spotlight: The infra works in Dominican Republic's Cabo Rojo tourism initiative

Indigenous movements push for Lasso impeachment

Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way

Amid green hydrogen push, Chile issues electrolyzer call

Colombia publishes new rules for renewable power contracts