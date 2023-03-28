Mexico to open bids to free up Lechería rail line rights-of-way
The Mexican government will receive on Wednesday bids for freeing up the remaining rights-of-way to complete the 25bn-peso (US$1.22bn) Lechería rail branch between Mexico City and Felipe Ángeles international airport (AIFA).
Works involve rights-of-way for six road overpasses, six pedestrian crossings, one side railroad and 10 roads, according to the tender call (IO-09-311-009000988-N-9-2023) published on procurement site Compranet.
On March 22, the infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT), which launched the tender, held a session to answer queries from the two firms it invited to participate, namely Sistemas en Geomática y Obra Civil Km 7 and Líder en Derecho de Vía y Construcción.
Recent progress reports suggest the government is behind schedule to open the passenger rail project later this year, as it has advanced just 39%.
The 23km rail line will be the main transport link between Mexico City and the new airport in Mexico state that was opened in March 2022.
ALSO READ: Banobras to help finance Mexico City airport rail link
