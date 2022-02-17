Mexican federal and state authorities are welcoming a private sector proposal pushed by consulting firm TMSourcing to construct a 416km passenger rail link between Mexico City and Guanajuato state via Querétaro and Mexico state.

The project, known as the Bajío train, needs estimated capex of 50bn pesos (about US$2.5bn), of which some 80mn pesos would be required for studies. Investments would be allocated within five years and most or all of its financing would come from the private sector, according to a report.

Guanajuato state governor Diego Sinhue Rodríguez told daily Milenio that his administration is willing to help finance the studies to determine its feasibility and that, in the upcoming days, he will discuss the proposal with infrastructure undersecretary Jorge Nuño.

“80mn for a project of this magnitude is not a lot, especially for the federal government. Hopefully, it will materialize. If we have to put something in, we’ll do it,” he said.

According to the governor, the project makes sense because it would use the existing rights-of-way held under concession by two freight operators, Kansas City Southern Mexico (KCSM) and Ferromex.

While the project still needs to be approved by the states involved and the private railroad operators, TMSourcing announced on February 11 that the infrastructure, communications and transportation ministry (SICT) showed interest in receiving a non-solicited proposal from the firm to roll out planning.

According to TMSourcing, the line would have 14 stations and connect five populated areas with estimated capacity to transport up to 40,000 passengers a day.

In December, TMSourcing presented Ameriko Railways Infrastructure & Real Estate, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) seeking to attract 200bn pesos in investments for a dozen railway projects in 2022, as a possible backer. So far, the SPV has identified a pool of 50 potentially feasible early-stage proposals that it expects to present as unsolicited proposals to state and federal governments.

OTHER PROPOSALS

The federal government proposed at the end of 2020 building a high-speed train to connect Mexico City with Querétaro state. The proposal was added to the 2020-24 national infrastructure plan, but neither its tendering nor planning has moved forward.

Similarly, the Guanajuato state government has been wanting to build a passenger train to connect its capital, León, with Querétaro.