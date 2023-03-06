Brazil
Minas Gerais greenlights US$385mn highway concession

Bnamericas Published: Monday, March 06, 2023
Brazil’s Minas Gerais state authorized infrastructure group Equipav and fund manager Perfin to assume the concession contract for the Sul de Minas Gerais highway, with planned investment of 2bn reais (US$385mn).

"The concessionaire becomes responsible for the infrastructure, operation, monitoring, conservation, expansion of capacity and maintenance of the 454km of highway in the southern region of Minas Gerais for a period of 30 years," the state government said in a press release.

"In total, approximately 2bn reais will be invested in widening, [construction of] third lanes, shoulders, access improvements and adaptations of bridges and viaducts," it added. 

The consortium formed by Equipav and Perfin beat a rival offer from Consórcio Monte Rodovias in an auction for the highway last August

It offered a discount of 14.9% on the amount of counterpart funding to be paid by Minas Gerais, meaning the state government will have to spend 377mn reais over the first three years of the concession.  

Complementary works include parts of highways BR-459, MGC-146, LMG-877, MG-173, MG-290, MG-295, MG-455 and MG-459.

