More than 100 civil and indigenous organizations of Latin America requested transparency about energy transition and environmental information as part of the Estandar EITI
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, January 19, 2023
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.