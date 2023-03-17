Peru
Press Release

MTC: The 'Macho Train' returned after five years of paralysis

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 17, 2023
Passenger transport Rail line Public-private partnership (PPP)
MTC: The 'Macho Train' returned after five years of paralysis

Statement Ministry of Transport and Communications

March 17, 2023

This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish

After five years of not providing public service, the Huancayo-Huancavelica Railway, known as the "Macho Train", this morning restarted its operations with passengers on the section from Chilca (Huancayo) to Cuenca (Huancavelica), informed the Minister of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte .

"We are recovering a means of social transportation for the cities of Huancayo and Huancavelica, reducing the logistics costs generated by highway transportation in the area," said the head of the MTC.

The route from Chilca (Huancayo) to Cuenca (Huancavelica) is 57 kilometers. Initially, passengers will be able to travel in approximately two hours, at no cost. This means of transport has three wagons for the passenger transport service.

Minister Paola Lazarte specified that the investment for the comprehensive improvement of the Huancayo-Huancavelica Railway has a referential value of S/ 947,000,000, which is in charge of PROINVERSION .

In parallel, the MTC is developing projects for the rehabilitation of the railway in the Cuenca sector and to improve the service to users, such as: acquisition of wooden beams and radio communication goods.

As is known, the operation of the railway has been interrupted since 2018 due to a landslide that affected the railway platform in the district of Cuenca in Huancavelica. In addition, in 2019 the destruction of the Chinche Bridge occurred in the district of Mariscal Cáceres located in the same region.

For the restart of railway operations, we have the appropriate and experienced trained personnel. The wagon car No. 30 has a capacity of 48 passengers (tourist car), the wagon car No. 31 will be able to transport 80 seated passengers and 10 standing ones, and the wagon car No. 32 will mobilize 76 seated passengers and 10 standing ones.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Peru)

MTC: The 'Macho Train' returned after five years of paralysis

MTC: The 'Macho Train' returned after five years of paralysis

The investment for the integral improvement of the Huancayo-Huancavelica Railway has a referential value of 947 million soles (US$250 million). The...

Peru to prioritize execution of the Santa Rosa Bridge through Works for Taxes

Peru to prioritize execution of the Santa Rosa Bridge through Works for Taxes

The S/ 475 million work will allow access to the future new terminal of the Jorge Chávez International Airport.

Peru's flood devastation exposes lack of preventive infrastructure

Peru's flood devastation exposes lack of preventive infrastructure

PROINVERSIÓN will restart the process of prequalifying bidders for the Ancón Industrial Park

PROINVERSIÓN will restart the process of prequalifying bidders for the Ancón Industrial Park

MTC advances at a good pace with the acquisition of properties for the expansion of airports and roads

MTC advances at a good pace with the acquisition of properties for the expansion of airports and roads

Heavy Peru rains drown out prospects of economic recovery

Heavy Peru rains drown out prospects of economic recovery

Minister Lazarte inspected work progress at the Chancay Port Terminal

Minister Lazarte inspected work progress at the Chancay Port Terminal

Execution of large-scale investment projects to accelerate in 2023

Execution of large-scale investment projects to accelerate in 2023

Peruvian transport infra investments low in January

Peruvian transport infra investments low in January

Bolivian transport crisis threatens to deepen Morales-Arce rift

Bolivian transport crisis threatens to deepen Morales-Arce rift

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Peru)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Grupo Metalindustrias
  • Grupo Metalindustrias is a Peruvian business group founded in 1988 involved in large-scale projects. The group is made up of 5 companies: Manufacturas Industriales Mendoza (supp...
  • Company: Ferreycorp S.A.A.  (Ferreycorp)
  • Ferreycorp S.A.A. is Peru's largest heavy goods equipment distributor geared to the construction and mining industries. The company also has operations in Chile, Guatemala, El S...
  • Company: Unimaq
  • Peru's Unimaq is a subsidiary of the Ferreycorp Group. Its main line of business is the sale and leasing of new and used light equipment for the construction, mining, hydrocarbo...
  • Company: Soluciones Sitech Perú S.A.  (Sitech Perú)
  • Soluciones Sitech Perú S.A. is a subsidiary of Ferreycorp S.A.A. Its main line of business is to provide technological solutions in areas such as underground communication netwo...
  • Company: Consorcio Suyay II
  • Consorcio Suyay II is a company formed by GCZ Ingenieros and IBT Group for the execution of the Cascas II-1 Support Hospital project, which is located in the Province of Gran Ch...

Latest news

Spotlight: Teck's Quebrada Blanca II copper-molybdenum project

Spotlight: Teck's Quebrada Blanca II copper-molybdenum project

Spotlight: Brazil’s oil and gas development pipeline

Spotlight: Brazil’s oil and gas development pipeline

Mexico's Yucatán state to receive federal funding for 2 infra works

Mexico's Yucatán state to receive federal funding for 2 infra works

Statement by Schrader Camargo SAS on the Hidroituango situation

Statement by Schrader Camargo SAS on the Hidroituango situation

Mexican fintech Clara to expand Colombian client base following fundraising

Mexican fintech Clara to expand Colombian client base following fundraising