MTC: The 'Macho Train' returned after five years of paralysis
Statement Ministry of Transport and Communications
March 17, 2023
This is an automated translation of the press release issued in Spanish
After five years of not providing public service, the Huancayo-Huancavelica Railway, known as the "Macho Train", this morning restarted its operations with passengers on the section from Chilca (Huancayo) to Cuenca (Huancavelica), informed the Minister of Transport and Communications, Paola Lazarte .
"We are recovering a means of social transportation for the cities of Huancayo and Huancavelica, reducing the logistics costs generated by highway transportation in the area," said the head of the MTC.
The route from Chilca (Huancayo) to Cuenca (Huancavelica) is 57 kilometers. Initially, passengers will be able to travel in approximately two hours, at no cost. This means of transport has three wagons for the passenger transport service.
Minister Paola Lazarte specified that the investment for the comprehensive improvement of the Huancayo-Huancavelica Railway has a referential value of S/ 947,000,000, which is in charge of PROINVERSION .
In parallel, the MTC is developing projects for the rehabilitation of the railway in the Cuenca sector and to improve the service to users, such as: acquisition of wooden beams and radio communication goods.
As is known, the operation of the railway has been interrupted since 2018 due to a landslide that affected the railway platform in the district of Cuenca in Huancavelica. In addition, in 2019 the destruction of the Chinche Bridge occurred in the district of Mariscal Cáceres located in the same region.
For the restart of railway operations, we have the appropriate and experienced trained personnel. The wagon car No. 30 has a capacity of 48 passengers (tourist car), the wagon car No. 31 will be able to transport 80 seated passengers and 10 standing ones, and the wagon car No. 32 will mobilize 76 seated passengers and 10 standing ones.
