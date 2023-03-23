Oracle eyes digitization of LatAm infra projects
Oracle is looking to provide digitization solutions for infrastructure projects in Latin America, though the public sector must do its part to promote the adoption of these tools, according to the firm’s sales consulting and partner management director, Andrés Avilán.
“There are a couple of examples in Latin America. In Brazil there are bills at the federal level, though they haven’t been passed yet, that would require all projects to be executed using BIM [building information modeling] from the get-go,” Avilán told BNamericas after the Oracle Construction Summit Chile held in Santiago.
He added that a similar regulation is already in effect in Colombia, where energy projects that require machinery in contamination-risk areas must use a centralized database.
Avilán said Oracle’s main objective is not only to digitize processes, but to create technology that can be scaled down for easy use.
“The idea is for anyone with access to a mobile device to be able to upload information,” he said.
When asked about projects in which Oracle is interested, Avilán highlighted México’s Maya train, though he added that the company is not part of the project yet.
He also said Oracle is working on projects to expand the Dominican Republic’s rail network, and that, in general, he is mainly interested in projects of central governments.
“I believe that Central America is a region that undoubtedly requires a lot of infrastructure development, and to have governance of those projects through the technologies we provide is fundamental,” he said.
During the summit, the documental management project chief of Santiago’s metro operator, Ricardo Villagrán, said Oracle’s cloud-based Aconex platform has meant a major push forward for project management, especially to coordinate the reconstruction of the subway network after the 2019 riots that ended with dozens of stations being targets of arson and looting.
“For example in 2013, before Aconex, an engineer could take up to seven hours to review a series of blueprints. By using Aconex it takes 40 minutes on average,” he said when asked by BNamericas about how much the technology impacted costs and deadlines
