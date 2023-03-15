Brazilian consortium Consórcio Conquista do Pará won an auction for a package of highway stretches in Pará state.

It was the first highway concession contract offered by the state and the consortium was the sole bidder.

The 30-year concession will demand investments worth 3.7bn reais (US$698mn), according to the state government.

Besides the investments, Consorcio Conquista do Pará will pay the government a fee of 10mn reais.

The Sistema Rodoviario do Pará package comprises a total extension of 527km, including sections of the PA-150, PA-475, PA-252, PA-151 and PA-483 highways.

Known as a logistics corridor, it connects the south and southeast regions of Pará to the metropolitan region of state capital Belém and the port of Vila do Conde.

The state expects the concession to reduce transport costs in sectors such as mining and agriculture, which are key for Pará’s economy.

"Pará has more than 7,000km of highways and less of half is paved, and our goal is to reach 66% of highways paved by the end of the term of the current administration," said Adler Silveira, the state’s transport secretary, after the auction. The term ends in December 2026.

"After this first concession by the state, we are looking at offering other highway concessions," Silveira said.