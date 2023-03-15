Pará state’s first highway auction attracts sole bidder
Brazilian consortium Consórcio Conquista do Pará won an auction for a package of highway stretches in Pará state.
It was the first highway concession contract offered by the state and the consortium was the sole bidder.
The 30-year concession will demand investments worth 3.7bn reais (US$698mn), according to the state government.
Besides the investments, Consorcio Conquista do Pará will pay the government a fee of 10mn reais.
The Sistema Rodoviario do Pará package comprises a total extension of 527km, including sections of the PA-150, PA-475, PA-252, PA-151 and PA-483 highways.
Known as a logistics corridor, it connects the south and southeast regions of Pará to the metropolitan region of state capital Belém and the port of Vila do Conde.
The state expects the concession to reduce transport costs in sectors such as mining and agriculture, which are key for Pará’s economy.
"Pará has more than 7,000km of highways and less of half is paved, and our goal is to reach 66% of highways paved by the end of the term of the current administration," said Adler Silveira, the state’s transport secretary, after the auction. The term ends in December 2026.
"After this first concession by the state, we are looking at offering other highway concessions," Silveira said.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Brazil's new govt will remain on track with rail and road concessions, PPPs
In parallel with the agenda of concessions, the government will also use public funds to finalize stalled projects.
Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil
Tulio Cariello, research director of the prominent China-Brazil Business Council (CEBC) speaks with BNamericas about how the relationship between B...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: São Paulo intercity railway - Trem Intercidades (TIC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Submerso project (Santos-Guarujá tunnel)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Lines 8 (Diamante) and 9 (Esmeralda) of the São Paulo Metropolitan Transportation Network (São Paulo Metro)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Paraná highways concession (Lot 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Paraná highways concession (Lot 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Railway Track EF-A07
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Salvador - Itaparica bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: BR-040 (MG/GO/DF) highway widening
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: BR-381 Highway concession (Rodovia da Morte) (Ex Highway Concession BR-262 ES/MG -BR-381)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Raposo Tavares Highway Expansion (SP-270) Section II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Saneamento, Construção e Comércio Ltda. (SANCCOL)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Way-306, Concessionária da Rodovia MS 306 S.A. (Way 306)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Cavan
- Company: DP World Santos
- Company: Proficenter Negócios em Infraestrutura Ltda (Proficenter Negócios em Infraestrutura)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Vallya Advisors Assessoria Financeira Ltda (Vallya Advisors Assessoria Financeira)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Infraplan Consultoria Ltda. (Infraplan Consultoria)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Moysés & Pires Sociedade de Advogados
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: John Deere Latin America, S.A. (John Deere Latin America)
-
John Deere is a US-based firm engaged in the manufacture and distribution of equipment worldwide. Its equipment division provides services to diverse industries, including agric...