Taiwan and Paraguay
Press Release

Paraguay inaugurates Taiwan-funded roadwork

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Public Investment Bypasses Financing Tunnel

By Ministry of Public Works and Communications of Paraguay

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

On Monday night, the inaugural act of the works was held at the intersection known as Tres Bocas . The Head of State, Mario Abdo Benítez, the head of the Chinese Embassy (Taiwan), Mr. José Chih-Cheng Han; the head of the Ministry of Public Works and Communications, Ing. Rodolfo Segovia, among other authorities.

Let us remember that the commissioning of all its components was already effective on March 29, providing since then a more comfortable and safer experience for the 45,000 vehicles that transit the area daily.

Pedestrian crossings for safe mobility

Engineer Adolfo Gamarra, Tecnoedil SA site manager, highlighted that the traffic directions implemented throughout the area were designed to guarantee the safety of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

He recalled that the pedestrian strips are marked and demarcated in each artery that adjoins the roundabout and the squares.

For pedestrians who want to circulate from the city of Villa Elisa and its surroundings, crosswalks were installed on Américo Picco avenue, and Colonia Elisa avenue, which cut the collector from the exit to Asunción and enter the squares.

In the opposite direction, pedestrians who wish to cross from the cities of San Lorenzo, Fernando de la Mora and their surroundings, have fully signposted crossings from Avelino Martínez avenue and through the entrance collector to Asunción. Pedestrian circulation there is carried out inside the small squares, which have internal circulation sidewalks and safety railings, which allows free and safe traffic to be maintained.

Directions of vehicular circulation

After the authorization of the vehicular passage, the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC) coordinated with the municipalities involved the synchronization of the traffic lights on Acceso Sur avenue and the elimination of left turns, which hindered smooth traffic, especially in displacement by the route PY01 and the surrounding streets.

Both pedestrians and motorists are advised to drive carefully, use authorized steps and avoid dangerous maneuvers that put their integrity at risk.

The improvement of the Tres Bocas crossing represents a road solution and also provides greater safety and comfort to pedestrians through a new lighting system, urban equipment such as benches and garbage cans, landscaping elements and signage.

As a whole, the realization of this project required an investment of around USD 24 million, which was financed with a non-reimbursable loan from the Republic of China (Taiwan).

