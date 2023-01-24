Peruvian political party Bloque Magisterial de Concertación Nacional introduced a bill to congress to support national oil company Petroperú’s upstream return.

The proposal would create a legal framework for the NOC to carry out exploration and/or production in blocks VI, VII, Z-2B and X, whose contracts are due to expire in the near term.

Petroperú already operates block I and its plans include reactivating blocks 64 and 192.

Investment promotion agency ProInversión modified the timetable for the concession process of 500kV transmission projects Huánuco-Tocache-Celendín-Trujillo and Celendín-Piura.

The deadlines to pay the participation fee and present qualification documents were pushed back to May 16 and 23, respectively.

Energy and mining investment regulator Osinergmin declared void the call to conduct a hydrometeorological study of the country’s hydroelectric basins as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of climatic events on power supply.