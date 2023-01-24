Peru energy watch: Upstream bill, transmission call, hydro study
Peruvian political party Bloque Magisterial de Concertación Nacional introduced a bill to congress to support national oil company Petroperú’s upstream return.
The proposal would create a legal framework for the NOC to carry out exploration and/or production in blocks VI, VII, Z-2B and X, whose contracts are due to expire in the near term.
Petroperú already operates block I and its plans include reactivating blocks 64 and 192.
***
Investment promotion agency ProInversión modified the timetable for the concession process of 500kV transmission projects Huánuco-Tocache-Celendín-Trujillo and Celendín-Piura.
The deadlines to pay the participation fee and present qualification documents were pushed back to May 16 and 23, respectively.
***
Energy and mining investment regulator Osinergmin declared void the call to conduct a hydrometeorological study of the country’s hydroelectric basins as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of climatic events on power supply.
