Peru
News

Peru hydrocarbons watch: Financing, crude dispatch

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, December 15, 2022
Shale Oil Licensing & Concessions Social conflicts Subsea WTI Upstream Company Type of hydrocarbons Natural Gas Distribution Coalbed methane Deepwater NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Brent Financing Geological mapping / Surveys Shale gas  Onshore Oil sands Tight gas Natural Gas Heavy oil Mexican Mix Crude oil Location Shallow waters Upstream Offshore Drilling rigs

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

21,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address