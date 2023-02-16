Peru plans new tender for fiber backbone
Peru is planning a new tender to operate the 13,500km RDNFO fiber optics backbone network.
After two previous processes failed, the backbone, covering 180 provinces, is currently operated through national telecoms program Pronatel.
“We are evaluating the best options for contracting an operator, because Pronatel does not have the function of managing the backbone network, but of bringing internet to rural areas. We want to define a roadmap so as not to repeat past mistakes,” transport and communications ministerPaola Lazarte Castillo said in a press release.
The basis for the tender is a recently released report by the working group the previous government set up as part of a public consultation.
The previous contract with network builder and operator Azteca Comunicaciones had to be terminated because of tender design flaws.
To avoid a repeat, the working group recommends that services should also be offered to end users, inclusion of new services and integration with regional networks.
In addition, it proposes different rates after moving from contractual establishment to a supervision mechanism. "This condition implies that the rates can be differentiated or reduced by volume or other characteristics, as well as for national and international interconnection services," the report said.
Additionally, it proposes the strengthening of public entity connectivity network Rednace, which will run via RDNFO. According to the group, infrastructure of private operators could also be used.
