Peru stepping up economic reactivation efforts
In attempts to reverse the losses from Peru’s latest political crisis and the heavy rains, the government is betting on public investment but also tries to lure private players.
Public investment in January-March amounted to 4.59bn soles (US$1.21bn), while a bill was approved to add 8.2bn soles to this year’s budget.
Private investment promotion agency ProInversión is organizing meetings with various companies, while other government entities are also talking to investors and executives. Infrastructure will be key, as project management offices (PMO) as part of government-to-government (G2G) contracts and works-for-taxes arrangements gain traction.
A source from the infrastructure sector, requesting anonymity, told BNamericas that officials from various ministries are asking for recommendations on internal management systems, greater transparency in tenders and competent project leaders.
Lima’s US$5.8bn metro line No. 3 will be carried out under the G2G model. A PMO has already been approved.
Meanwhile, the 475mn-sol Santa Rosa bridge was declared a priority in a works-for-taxes package the transport and communications ministry prepared.
MINING
Economy minister Alex Contreras recently said efforts will be made to reduce the mining permit backlog, but details were not announced.
Miguel Incháustegui, independent director of Candente Copper and former energy and mines minister, told BNamericas that while Contreras’ comments were welcome, the backlog is a complex issue
The latest sustainable mining development report, published in February 2020, listed 232 administrative procedures supported by 470 legal regulations. Incháustegui said the planned simplification must include recommendations outlined in the report, since it was prepared in a calmer context and without external pressure. Starting from scratch would not be an option.
A major improvement could be achieved with the reformulation of environmental technical norms, enabling automatic approval, subject to subsequent inspection and prior delivery of a guarantee, a constant analysis of the quality of norms and entities, and the implementation of integrated terms of reference to optimize preparation of environmental impact studies.
Participatory environmental monitoring and better application of positive administrative silence should also be considered, Incháustegui said.
