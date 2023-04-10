ProInversión press release

This is a machine translation of the original release issued in Spanish

April 10, 2023

The Agency for the Promotion of Private Investment (PROINVERSIÓN) has been promoting the development of 13 water and sanitation projects for more than US$ 1,550 million, benefiting 4.8 million Peruvians. Of the 13 initiatives, the entity plans to award 9 projects, for close to US$ 1.3 billion, in the 2023-2024 period.

These projects promoted through the Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) modality are located in 12 regions of the country: Piura, Cajamarca, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Lima, Ica, Moquegua, Cusco, Junín, San Martín, Loreto and Madre de Dios.

The PPP project portfolio in the water and sanitation sector is aligned with the State's strategy of using various investment modalities -PPP, Works for Taxes, Public Works or government-to-government agreement- to close gaps in the water and sanitation sector. The investment required by 2026 to contribute to achieving universal access to sanitation services is approximately S/ 41,000 million, according to the sector.

The water and sanitation projects that are projected to be awarded by 2024 are: Puerto Maldonado WWTP to be awarded in 2023 (US$86 million), Head Works – Phase 1 (US$340 million), Cusco WWTP (US$44 million) , Chincha WWTP (US$70), Cajamarca WWTP (US$56 million), Huancayo WWTP (US$172 million), Tarapoto WWTP (US$106 million), Ilo Desalination Plant (US$110 million) and Trujillo WWTP (US$ 312 million).

"PROINVERSIÒN is advancing with a clear sense of urgency to contribute to closing the gaps in the sanitation sector through PPPs, which ensure the sustainability of infrastructure and services, with high quality standards," commented Ivan Lucich, advisor to PROINVERSIÒN, an expert in water and sanitation sector.

SUCCESSFUL EXPERIENCE



The PPP is an efficient mechanism that can help close gaps in the provision of drinking water, sewerage, and wastewater treatment at the national level. A success story is what is happening in Metropolitan Lima and Callao, where wastewater treatment went from 21% in 2012 (before the PPP plants started operating) to more than 90% in 2020.? Currently, of the 100% of the wastewater treated, 84% is processed by the three plants concessioned by PROINVERSIÓN: Taboada, La Chira and PROVISUR; while the rest (16%) is treated by various plants managed by the company SEDAPAL.

“The reduction of the wastewater treatment gap in Lima and Callao contributes to improving the health and environment of nine (9) million people. The objective with the sanitation PPP portfolio is to replicate the successful experience of Lima in the 11 more departments”, indicated Ivan Lucich.

INVESTMENTS

The investments committed in PPP sanitation projects awarded amount to S/ 2,541 million. The Taboada WWTP, La Chira WWTP, PROVISUR and Chillón WWTP are completed, with a total investment of S/ 1,341 million; while the execution of WWTP Titicaca (S/ 1,200 million) is pending.

With the 13 PPP projects in the PROINVERSION portfolio, for US$ 1,690 million (which in national currency exceeds S/ 6,000 million), an important step will be taken in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2023 in terms of water and sanitation (SDG 6).