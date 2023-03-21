Record 9.6% Growth in Renewables Achieved Despite Energy Crisis
IRENA release
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 21 March 2023 – By the end of 2022, global renewable generation capacity amounted to 3372 Gigawatt (GW), growing the stock of renewable power 295 GW or by 9.6 per cent. An impressive 83 per cent of all power capacity added last year was produced by renewables.
Renewable Capacity Statistics 2023, released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) shows that renewable energy continues to grow at record levels despite global uncertainties, confirming the downward trend of fossil fueled power generation.
“This continued record growth shows the resilience of renewable energy amidst the lingering energy crisis”, IRENA’s Director-General Francesco La Camera said. “The strong business case of renewables coupled with enabling policies has sustained an upward trend of their share in the global energy mix year on year. But annual additions of renewable power capacity must grow three times the current level by 2030, if we want to stay on a pathway limiting global warming to 1.5°C.”
While many countries increased their renewable capacity in 2022, the significant growth of renewables is persistently concentrated in a few countries and regions like Asia, the USA and Europe. IRENA’s data finds that almost half of all new capacity in 2022 was added in Asia, resulting in a total of 1.63 Terawatt (TW) of renewable capacity by 2022. China was the biggest contributor, adding 141 GW to the continent’s new capacity.
Renewables in Europe and North America grew by 57.3 GW and 29.1 GW respectively. Africa continued to expand steadily with an increase of 2.7 GW, slightly above last year. Oceania continued its double-digit growth with an expansion of 5.2 GW and South America continued an upward trend, with a capacity expansion of 18.2 GW. The Middle East recorded its highest increase in renewables on record, with 3.2 GW of new capacity commissioned in 2022, an increase of 12.8 per cent.
La Camera added: “As energy demand is expected to rise in many regions of the world, the energy transition requires a step-change that delivers a strategic shift beyond the decarbonization of the supply side. Any expansion of new non-renewables capacity in light of recent global events must be connected to efforts to accelerate the energy transition to make the system more resilient, inclusive and climate-proof.”
Although hydropower accounted for the largest share of the global total renewable generation capacity with 1250 GW, solar and wind continued to dominate new generating capacity. Together, both technologies contributed 90 per cent to the share of all new renewable capacity in 2022. Solar capacity led with 22 per cent increase, followed by wind energy, which increased its generating capacity by 9 per cent.
Technology highlights:
- Hydropower: Renewable hydropower capacity increased by 21 GW (+2 per cent), an expansion consistent with recent years.
- Wind energy: With an increase of 75 GW (+9 per cent) in 2022, growth in wind power continued to slow compared to the previous two years.
- Solar energy: Solar photovoltaic (PV) power accounted for almost all the increase in solar power in 2022, with an increase of 191 GW in solar PV.
- Bioenergy: Expansion slowed slightly in 2022 (+7.6 GW compared to +8.1 GW in 2021).
- Geothermal energy: Geothermal energy increased by a very modest 181 MW.
- Off-grid electricity: Capacity grew by 1,237 MW in 2022 (+11 per cent) to reach 12.4 GW.
Read the Renewable Capacity Statistics 2023 and the report Highlights.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Pemex bets big on Quesqui field with US$3bn investment
According to Pemex, the plan will allow it to significantly ramp up production in the area starting next year, jumping to 1Bf3/d from the current 4...
Criteria for ESG investment, evaluation becoming broader in LatAm – analysts
Analysts say that financial institutions are facing more pressure on sustainable investment, and the sectors where new ESG criteria are being appli...
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Los Ramones - Cempoala gas pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Salina Cruz - Tapachula gas pipeline
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Area 5 - Burgos (Onshore)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Modernization and Preservation of Gas Processing Center Storage Area in Coatzacoalcos
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: New Alvarado Port in Veracruz
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Cuxtal II gas pipeline (ex Mérida-Cancún)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Field Mulach
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Yaxché project (Xanab)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Chinameca - Oaxaca gas pipeline (ex Jáltipan-Salina Cruz)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Juandhó combined cycle plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Oil & Gas (Mexico)
Get critical information about thousands of Oil & Gas companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Eni México S. de R.L. de C.V. (Eni México)
-
Eni México S. de R.L. de C.V., a subsidiary company of the Italian energy production firm Eni, was established in 2015 in the City of Mexico to explore and produce oil and gas. ...
- Company: Fermaca New Projects, S.A. de C.V. (Fermaca Global)
-
Fermaca es un operador mexicano de infraestructura de transporte de gas natural establecido en 1960. La empresa transporta gas natural desde el centro de Waha, en Texas, hacia l...
- Company: Morelos O&M, S.A.P.I. de C.V
- Company: Gasoducto de Morelos SAPI de CV
- Company: ICA Fluor, S. de R.L. de C.V. (ICA Fluor)
-
ICA-Fluor Daniel, S. de R.L. de C.V. (ICA Fluor) is a JV formed in 1993 between Mexican engineering construction group ICA and US-based engineering, procurement, construction an...
- Company: Servicios de Control e Inspección México S.A. (SCI México)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Bonatti México, S.A. de C.V. (Bonatti México)
-
Bonatti México, a subsidiary of Italian international contractor Bonatti, offers engineering, procurement, construction, operation and maintenance services to the oil & gas and ...
- Company: Metalsa, S.A. de C.V. (Metalsa)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
- Company: Centro Nacional de Control del Gas Natural (CENAGAS) (Cenagas)
-
Mexico's National Gas Control Center (Cenagas) is responsible for managing the country's natural gas transportation and storage network, known as Sistrangas, made up of the Nati...