Brazil's federal government is looking to limit the number of passengers using Santos Dumont domestic airport in Rio de Janeiro, increasing doubts about the expected tender of airport concessions in the state.

"We decided that the operations of Santos Dumont airport will be reduced this year compared with the [passenger] numbers recorded in 2022 and will be below 10mn passengers in 2023," Márcio França, minister of airports and ports, said on his Twitter account.

The minister's decision comes in response to a request made by politicians in Rio de Janeiro state, who want to boost the operations of Galeão international airport, but throws into doubt the projected tender for the concession of both airports.

Previous president Jair Bolsonaro's administration planned to offer Galeão and Santos Dumont airports in a single package, but the current government is now reviewing the plans.

Earlier this year, the federal and Rio de Janeiro state governments created a working group to decide whether Galeão and Santos Dumont will be offered to the private sector under a concession or if state-run operator Infraero will run them.

Galeão operator RIOGaleão, which is controlled by Singapore's Changi Airport Group, last year announced its intention to return its concession, the contract for which is valid until 2039, due to falling passenger numbers.

However, the firm is now reconsidering the decision due to the federal government's efforts to increase passenger flows at Galeão and it is now thinking of keeping the concession.

If the government's plans to limit the operations of Santos Dumont go ahead and have RIOGaleão continue operating Galeão, it will be significantly more difficult to make the Santos Dumont concession appealing to investors.

The airports are only 14km apart, with Galeão used mostly for international flights and Santos Dumont for domestic operations. However, Galeão has lost ground in recent years as Guarulhos international airport in São Paulo state has attracted a growing number of international flights.

Politicians in Rio de Janeiro state sees the strategy of dividing domestic flights between Santos Dumont and Galeão as a matter of survival for the latter airport.