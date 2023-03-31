São Paulo state publishes date for auction of US$2bn rail PPP
São Paulo state will auction a PPP contract to build and operate the 101km, 10.2bn-real (US$1.9bn) Trem Intercidades (TIC Eixo Norte) passenger rail link in November 28.
"The notice and its annexes will be available free of charge, from March 31 to November 28, through the internet, in the data room of the Tic Eixo Norte concession on the website www.parcerias.sp.gov.br," according to a notice in the official gazette.
Construction site visits may be scheduled throughout the period.
Of the total capex, 1.8bn reais will be invested in rolling stock, 2.6bn reais in upgrading rail line No. 7 and 5.8bn reais in infrastructure, including the new line.
The Intercidades train will be the country’s first major passenger rail link between big cities, which could lead to similar projects elsewhere, according to stakeholders.
State government representatives, including governor Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, went on a roadshow to the UK, Spain and France to present major infrastructure projects, including the Intercidades train, to investors.
In France, Gomes de Freitas met with Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge. "The main point [of the meeting] was to discuss the Intercidades train that will connect the [state] capital to Campinas city. Tarcísio highlighted the importance of the undertaking for improving urban mobility and service to users, in addition to enabling an increase in orders from the rail industry in São Paulo and Brazil," the state government said in a press release.
In Spain, Gomes de Freitas presented the project to the head of Acciona's infrastructure area, Luis Castilla, and to executives of OHLA, Sacyr, and ACS Group.
The auction was initially planned for last year, but the October 2022 general elections delayed an agreement on usage rights. In November, the state signed an accord with the federal government to guarantee concessionaires will also assume the rights and obligations of state rail company CPTM's section of line No. 7.
The federal government got involved because it will provide funds it raised from the early renewal of logistics firm MRS' concession to operate the Malha Sudeste rail network, for which MRS paid 4.2bn reais.
Belo Horizonte obtains federal funding for infrastructure
Brazil's Caixa Econômica Federal approved US$40mn for reconstruction and risk reduction works, among others.
Brazil's Conasa acquires full control of water concessionaire Águas do Sertão
The company acquired the remaining 50% held by Allonda Ambiental.
