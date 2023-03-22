Argentine power generator Genneia has a US$350mn portfolio of three renewables projects due to enter service by end-2024.

The country's biggest renewables player, it has raised US$175mn in local green bonds and US$85mn via an international loan, leaving US$90mn in unfunded capex, according to an investor presentation.

The portfolio is comprised of 78MW Sierras de Ullum, 60MW Tocata III and 162MW La Elbita. All three have associated contracts via term market Mater, where large corporate users enter into private power-purchase agreements with corporate offtakers.

Located in San Juan province, the US$60mn Sierras de Ullum solar park is due to be completed by the end of the month. The company's second solar project, US$50 Tocata III is also in the sun-drenched jurisdiction, and is due for completion by the end of 1Q24.

The US$240mn Buenos Aires wind project La Elbita is due for completion by the end of 2024.

Genneia's installed capacity stood at 1.23GW at end-2022, with 363MW of this being thermal assets. By end-2024, renewables capacity is expected to be 944MW, with 222MW at the project stage. Thermal, which has trended down from a peak of 642MW in 2017, is expected to remain unchanged at 363MW.

Chiefly a wind player, in 2018 the company entered the solar segment with the launch of San Juan plants Ullum I, Ullum II and Ullum III, with combined installed capacity of 82MW. Installed wind capacity - including La Elbita - stands at 785MW.