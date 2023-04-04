Spotlight: Investment in Mexican energy, EVs forecast to rise
Mexico's finance ministry has high expectations for foreign investment in the energy sector in 2023-24.
According to the ministry, companies intend to invest around US$1.4bn in energy this year, which would be an increase of 30% in foreign direct investment (FDI) compared with 2022.
Another subsector expected to overperform is that of electric vehicles, which is expected to benefit from nearshoring trends and tightening local content requirements established in the USMCA free trade treaty, the ministry said in a report outlining the economic situation ahead of drafting the 2024 public budget.
Starting in July of this year, firms in North America will be required to produce 75% of essential components, 70% of primary components and 65% of secondary components of vehicles if they expect to avoid import taxes, as opposed to 60% at present.
The approval of two laws in the US that emphasize local content requirements, the so-called CHIPS act and the Inflation Reduction act, are also expected to make Mexico more attractive by increasing manufacturing synergies between Mexico and the US, the ministry said.
"There has been a recent increase in the investment sentiment in Mexico related to the production of cars and their components. Specifically, we have counted 200 investment projects, from the supply of parts to the production of electric cars, projects that also involve processes that utilize renewable energy," the report states.
Companies are expected to invest US$10bn to increase their production capacity starting this year, the ministry said, and the auto sector could make up 37% of the investment from nearshoring trends. The three biggest foreign countries expected to invest in the sector are Japan, China and the US.
Large investments have been announced in recent months in the production of Mexican EVs, parts and batteries, including the construction of a Tesla gigafactory in Nuevo León (US$5bn), and plans to grow on the part of Link EV Electric Vehicles in Puebla (US$265mn), Wtech (US$180mn) and Solarever (US$1bn) in Jalisco, and Pegatron in Chihuahua (US$200mn). The ministry expects Tesla to produce an electric car in Mexico by the fourth quarter of 2024.
Other big investors in the sector include BMW (US$860mn), General Motors (US$1bn), Volkswagen, Audi, Ford and Stellantis. The announcement has led to several investment announcements by parts and chips manufacturers seeking to expand their footprint in the region.
The seventh-largest car manufacturing nation in the world, Mexico has set goals for half of its production to be hybrid or electric by 2030. Today, it produces approximately 3mn vehicles per year, according to the International Trade Administration, with the vast majority made for export. In 2021, around 50,000 of the vehicles were electric.
