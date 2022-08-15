Telecom industry invested BRL 8.3 billion in the 1st quarter of 2022
Bnamericas Published: Monday, August 15, 2022
Fixed broadband Public telephony IPTV LTE-M 4G LTE Fixed telephony Mobile Network Operator Internet Service Provider Fiber Mobile infra Long distance 3G 5g Pay TV Cable TV Pay Tv Provider Cable, copper, other infra Satellite DTH / Satellite Local telephony Other (Telecommunications Companies) Mobile broadband Fixed Telephony Operator Capex Financial results Telecommunications Companies Small cells Wi-Fi/WiMax
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.