Tenders for El Salvador’s Pacific train set to be launched this year
Tenders for the 103km first stretch of El Salvador’s Pacific train will be launched this year, the head of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (Cabei), Dante Mossi, said while presenting projects for some 3bn euros (US$3.2bn) to investors in Madrid.
Cabei will provide funding for the passenger and freight rail.
The first stretch will demand US$300mn and is planned to connect Acajutla and Sonsonate. The entire rail will extend 500km, local media reported public works minister Romeo Rodríguez as saying.
“The first massive transportation project that will be developed in the country is the Pacific train, a project whose basic engineering design has been finished. [It will run] from Acajutla port to Sonsonate, which is the first stage, but we are still evaluating the rest because the idea is to reach San Salvador and then connect with the eastern and western parts of the country,” Rodríguez said.
Port authority CEPA confirmed the train will be electric.
Planning started before President Nayib Bukele assumed office in June 2019, but it received a boost after he added it to the Cuscatlán government plan and requested Cabei financing. During the previous three administrations, two attempts were made to implement the train.
In April 2022, lawmakers approved a special regime to simplify procedures related to the train. The regime gives the finance ministry the power to decide on procedures. Previously, similar projects were developed under the public administration acquisitions and contract awards law.
In 2021, Bukele vowed to inaugurate construction in 2022, but the pre-construction studies and design were not finished. In December, officials announced construction start for 2023.
The train is planned to connect to other lines in Guatemala via the La Hachadura area and potentially to Mexico’s Maya train or rails in the US.
