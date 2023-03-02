US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train won't receive public funds
The 380km, 50bn-real (US$9.7bn) Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo high-speed train will not receive federal funding.
“There is no interest of the government in participating in this. This is not a government priority. This is an authorization for a private sector firm and they will have the obligation to proceed,” a spokesperson of state-run infrastructure firm Infra S.A. told BNamericas.
Land transport regulator ANTT authorized local firm TAV Brasil to build and operate the line under the authorization regime last week, allowing it to use government rights-of-way and avoid lengthy tender processes.
TAV Brasil was founded by infrastructure lawyer Marcos Joaquim Goncalves Alves, investor João Henrique Sigaud Cordeiro Guerra, and firms Global Ace and Infra Investments e Serviços. Former ANTT head Bernardo Figueiredo is a partner and will be CEO.
"TAV is made up of professionals who are specialized in infrastructure regulation and project structuring. Now we are working to advance in the licensing processes and with that we are also going to look for financiers. We are in talks with potential partners and I would say that the project will be handled by several groups, including construction and engineering companies, equipment suppliers and project financiers," Figueiredo told BNamericas in a recent interview.
Although TAV representatives never mentioned government participation, stakeholders were eager to see if the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva administration would get involved, since it is expanding public infrastructure investments.
The Dilma Rousseff administration tried to advance the train under a concessions model. Initial plans for the train, designed to be ready for the 2014 World Cup, were launched in 2009, but the bidding process was suspended in 2013 amid financing difficulties and an economic slowdown.
According to the Infra S.A. spokesperson, the government prioritizes the second section of Fiol railroad this year, connecting Caetité and Barreiras municipalities in Bahia state.
