Brazil
News

US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train won't receive public funds

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, March 02, 2023
High speed train Stations Private Investment Logistics / Supply Chains Licensing & Concessions Federal Government Rolling stock Railway Operator Project Finance
US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train won't receive public funds

The 380km, 50bn-real (US$9.7bn) Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo high-speed train will not receive federal funding.

“There is no interest of the government in participating in this. This is not a government priority. This is an authorization for a private sector firm and they will have the obligation to proceed,” a spokesperson of state-run infrastructure firm Infra S.A. told BNamericas.

Land transport regulator ANTT authorized local firm TAV Brasil to build and operate the line under the authorization regime last week, allowing it to use government rights-of-way and avoid lengthy tender processes

TAV Brasil was founded by infrastructure lawyer Marcos Joaquim Goncalves Alves, investor João Henrique Sigaud Cordeiro Guerra, and firms Global Ace and Infra Investments e Serviços. Former ANTT head Bernardo Figueiredo is a partner and will be CEO.

"TAV is made up of professionals who are specialized in infrastructure regulation and project structuring. Now we are working to advance in the licensing processes and with that we are also going to look for financiers. We are in talks with potential partners and I would say that the project will be handled by several groups, including construction and engineering companies, equipment suppliers and project financiers," Figueiredo told BNamericas in a recent interview

Although TAV representatives never mentioned government participation, stakeholders were eager to see if the Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva administration would get involved, since it is expanding public infrastructure investments.

The Dilma Rousseff administration tried to advance the train under a concessions model. Initial plans for the train, designed to be ready for the 2014 World Cup, were launched in 2009, but the bidding process was suspended in 2013 amid financing difficulties and an economic slowdown.

According to the Infra S.A. spokesperson, the government prioritizes the second section of Fiol railroad this year, connecting Caetité and Barreiras municipalities in Bahia state.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Spotlight: Lula's plans to jump-start the economy

Spotlight: Lula's plans to jump-start the economy

A housing program and tax measures are two items with which Brazil's government wants to cushion the expected slowdown this year.

Why Brazil's streetlighting PPPs are 'consolidating at an accelerated pace'

Why Brazil's streetlighting PPPs are 'consolidating at an accelerated pace'

BNamericas talks to Pedro Vicente Iacovino, president of private streetlighting concessionaires association Abcip, about the favorable scenario.

Brazil's Amapá state receives federal infra funding

Brazil's Amapá state receives federal infra funding

Lula greenlights continuation of Brazil's investment partnerships program

Lula greenlights continuation of Brazil's investment partnerships program

Brazil metro tender watch

Brazil metro tender watch

Brazil's TIM advances on public lighting, logistics connectivity deals

Brazil's TIM advances on public lighting, logistics connectivity deals

Brazilian city announces tender to build bridge

Brazilian city announces tender to build bridge

Brazil's CCR to invest US$760mn in federal highways in 2023

Brazil's CCR to invest US$760mn in federal highways in 2023

Brazil: EcoRodovias announces unprecedented partnership with TIM to connect the largest stretch of highway in the country with 4G

Brazil: EcoRodovias announces unprecedented partnership with TIM to connect the largest stretch of highway in the c...

Sound fundamentals seen facilitating LatAm rebound

Sound fundamentals seen facilitating LatAm rebound

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: TRACKS
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 years ago

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Crasa Infraestrutura S.A.
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: EBM Engenharia Ltda  (EBM Engenharia)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
  • Company: Consorcio TPF Engenharia - Engecorps
  • TPF Engenharia - Engecorps Consortium is a partnership formed by TPF Engenharia Ltda., and Engecorps Engenharia SA for the implementation of the Tietê River Sanitation project, ...
  • Company: Consórcio Concremat-JNS
  • The Concremat-JNS Consortium is a partnership formed by Concremat Engineering and Technology SA and JNS Engineering, Consulting and Management Ltda. for the implementation of th...

Latest news

Brazil's Gerdau unveils US$960mn capex plan

Brazil's Gerdau unveils US$960mn capex plan

US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train won't receive public funds

US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train won't receive public funds

Royston-X reaches total depth

Royston-X reaches total depth

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Monterrey will produce its next-gen EV

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Monterrey will produce its next-gen EV

Why an oil export tax could be 'brutal' for Brazil's hydrocarbons output

Why an oil export tax could be 'brutal' for Brazil's hydrocarbons output