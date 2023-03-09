A local engineering firm appears poised to win another contract linked to state energy firm Energía Argentina’s Vaca Muerta gas pipeline megaproject.

Work involves providing technical assistance and revision of detailed engineering for two planned compression stations.

An evaluation committee reported that an offer submitted by Suring Ingeniería del Sur complied with the legal and institutional requirements detailed in the bidding rules and recommended awarding the work to the firm. Fellow bidder Tepsi’s did not, according to an Energía Argentina document.

Suring had bid 79.1mn pesos (US$394,790) for the first lot (Tratayén compression station) and the same sum for the second (Salliqueló compression station).

A previous tendering process was declared void after no offers were submitted.

In terms of the construction contracts, in December a bid evaluation committee recommended awarding the first one – Tratayén – to Sacde, which had placed a bid of 19.9bn pesos, according to tender documents. The committee recommended awarding the second one to consortium Contreras Hermanos-Esuco, which bid 16.7bn pesos to build the Salliqueló plant.

The compression plants would roughly double capacity of the first phase of the pipeline to around 20Mm3/d (million cubic meters a day). The government, using public funds, is building the duct to ease a gas dispatch bottleneck at the Neuquén basin and reduce reliance on expensive imported LNG during the colder months.

Officials have said previously that the first phase would be ready by around the middle of the year.

Suring last year won a front-end engineering design contract for the planned second phase of the megaproject.

***

Argentine state-controlled oil firm YPF and Malaysia’s Petronas said a final investment decision on the first phase of a gas megaproject could be made by end-2024, Reuters reported.

The two firms are planning a five-phase project spanning upstream, midstream and liquefaction.

Outlay of US$5-6bn is needed for the first phase, which could produce 5-6Mt/y of LNG.

Studies are being conducted at proposed liquefaction plant site Bahía Blanca port in Buenos Aires.

Last year YPF had said a decision was likely by end-2023.

Dedicated LNG legislation, covering areas such as access to the foreign exchange market, is seen as vital to unlocking associated investment. A bill is being put together, officials have said previously.

YPF has also started work on an environmental impact study for a planned oil terminal and pipeline in Río Negro province. A final investment decision is due this year, YPF CEO Pablo Iuliano was reported as saying at the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

YPF is due to hold its 4Q22 results call on Friday, when further details may be disclosed.

***

German hydrocarbons company Wintershall Dea – which has launched one of the most advanced carbon capture and storage projects in the EU – said associated know-how and technology could be transferred to Latin America.

As part of demonstration-phase work, by early April residual emissions from a Belgian industrial plant will be stored in a depleted oil field in the Danish North Sea.

While the focus is initially Northwest Europe, “our objective is to implement the experience, the know-how and the technologies acquired in other regions, including Latin America,” the company said in a statement.

Wintershall Dea also highlighted the potential of hydrogen as an energy transition tool in Latin America. In 2022, the company joined Argentine hydrogen development consortium H2ar.

In Argentina, the company is active in the Neuquén basin as well as offshore and onshore Tierra del Fuego province. With operator TotalEnergies and partner Pan American Energy, Wintershall Dea is executing a US$700mn gas platform project offshore Tierra del Fuego, known as Fénix. This would join an existing cluster of gas platforms at Austral basin license CMA-1, which covers around 16% of Argentine gas demand.

In Latin American, Wintershall is also present in Mexico.

***

Fénix project stakeholders are in talks with marine vessel operators as part of platform installation plans, local media outlet Más Energía reported.

The 4,000t platform will be located 80km off the coast of Tierra del Fuego.

Tierra del Fuego province hydrocarbons chief Alejandro Aguirre was quoted as saying that the project should be operational by end-2024 and that three wells, involving US$85mn each, would be drilled.

The rig will be in federal, rather than provincial, waters, but with gas transferred to the Río Cullen treatment plant onshore, via the Vega Pléyade platform.

Argentina also wants to explore acreage offshore Buenos Aires province, where plans by Equinor and YPF are the most advanced.