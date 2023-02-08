Will Colombia ban open-pit coal mining?
Colombia’s 1.15tn-peso (US$247bn) national development plan (PND), set to be voted by congress in May, includes a ban on new open-pit coal mining concessions.
Key pillars of the plan are poverty reduction and the clean energy transition.
President Gustavo Petro promised to ban open-pit coal mining last year, and energy and mines minister Irene Vélez reiterated the plans recently in Davos.
According to the PND, the ban would not be retroactive. But holders of large-scale open-pit thermal coal mining contracts that ended would be required to move toward the definitive closure of operations, including reaching agreements with mining and environmental authorities to define closure conditions.
Coal producer association Fenalcarbón identified thermal coal is Colombia's second largest export, exceeding US$9.5bn in 2022. Exports go mainly to Turkey, India, China, Central America, Brazil and Mexico.
The industry is also grappling with a tax reform that was approved last year, which prevents miners from deducting royalties. An overall economic slowdown represents another problem.
In an interview with BNamericas in November, Fenalcarbón president Carlos Cante said the main challenge is political, with public policy and the PND potentially impacting sector development.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Political Risk & Macro (Colombia)
IDB approves US$300mn Colombia sustainable growth loan
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) approved a $300 million loan to help Colombia manage and fund climate action, develop economic opportunit...
Petro vs petroleum: Colombia's economic dilemma
Many investors are waiting for Petro to name his cabinet before making important decisions, experts told a BNamericas webinar on Tuesday.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects
Get key information on thousands of projects in Latin America, from current stage, to capex, related companies, key contacts and more.
- Project: Los Reyes (ex-Guadalupe de los Reyes)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 hours ago
- Project: Clean fuels project, Madero refinery (II stage)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 hours ago
- Project: Yoquivo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 hours ago
- Project: Chimbote tertiary care hospital
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 hours ago
- Project: POT-T-565
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 hours ago
- Project: Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development of the Tacna Region
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 hours ago
- Project: Horizonte wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 hours ago
- Project: RURAL DRINKING WATER SYSTEM CONSTRUCTION KM23 ROUTE 240 AYSÉN-COYHAIQUE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: APR SYSTEM CONSTRUCTION ENSENADA DEL VALLE SIMPSON, COYHAIQUE
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 years ago
- Project: Quemchi coastline improvement
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Political Risk & Macro
Get key information on thousands of companies in Latin America, from projects, to contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Richard Hidalgo Vásconez Cía. Ltda.
- Company: Gobierno de la República de Surinam
-
The Government of the Republic of Suriname is the public administration established under its Constitution in 1987. It is composed of the President's office, integrated by the P...
- Company: Dirección General de Caminos (DGC)
- Company: Agência de Transporte do Estado de São Paulo (ARTESP)
-
Created in 2002, the São Paulo State Transport Agency (ARTESP) is in charge of overseeing public transportation for Brazil's São Paulo state. Working under the Secretariat of Go...
- Company: Asociación de Aseguradores de Chile A.G. (AACH)
-
Chilean Insurance Assocation A.G. (AACH) is a non-profit association, comprised of 56 insurance companies, incorporated in 1899 to promote the development and protection of insu...
- Company: Gobierno de la República de Chile