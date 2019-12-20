Chile’s infra firms to enter an uncertain 2020
Chilean infrastructure firms are heading into an uncertain scenario in 2020 as recent social unrest will strain internal demand, financing capacity and investments, the head of the local construction chamber (CChC), Patricio Donoso (pictured), told BNamericas.
“Uncertainty creates risks to financing, investment and economic movement,” he said during a CChC seminar.
Possible financing restrictions could put local firms at a disadvantage against foreign companies, he added.
“The role of the public sector will be very important, since we don’t see a good outlook on the subject of investment or consumption. And those are the factors that drive infrastructure development," he said.
This week, local firm Econsult estimated that investments in Chile could drop 8% in 2020, as an increase in public spending would partially counteract a bigger decrease in private investment.
Hence, Donoso said, “the role of the public sector will be very relevant” for how the local infrastructure sector develops.
Asked if the recent exchange rate instability would affect costs for local construction firms, he said that “we don’t believe that it will have a great impact, but it will surely matter what we do as a country to stabilize the exchange rate.”
In the weeks following the social unrest, the Chilean peso depreciated significantly, even prompting an intervention from the central bank that finally could stabilize the currency.
“We call for the political institutions, which are the ones seeking answers, to find them soon,” Donoso said.
