Chile
Analysis

Chile’s infra firms to enter an uncertain 2020

Bnamericas Published: Friday, December 20, 2019
Private Investment Public Investment Economics Client Base Costs Social conflicts Financial instruments Financing Consumption Construction Contractor Project Finance Investment Politics
Chile’s infra firms to enter an uncertain 2020

Chilean infrastructure firms are heading into an uncertain scenario in 2020 as recent social unrest will strain internal demand, financing capacity and investments, the head of the local construction chamber (CChC), Patricio Donoso (pictured), told BNamericas.

“Uncertainty creates risks to financing, investment and economic movement,” he said during a CChC seminar.

Possible financing restrictions could put local firms at a disadvantage against foreign companies, he added.

“The role of the public sector will be very important, since we don’t see a good outlook on the subject of investment or consumption. And those are the factors that drive infrastructure development," he said.

This week, local firm Econsult estimated that investments in Chile could drop 8% in 2020, as an increase in public spending would partially counteract a bigger decrease in private investment.

Hence, Donoso said, “the role of the public sector will be very relevant” for how the local infrastructure sector develops.

Asked if the recent exchange rate instability would affect costs for local construction firms, he said that “we don’t believe that it will have a great impact, but it will surely matter what we do as a country to stabilize the exchange rate.”

In the weeks following the social unrest, the Chilean peso depreciated significantly, even prompting an intervention from the central bank that finally could stabilize the currency.

“We call for the political institutions, which are the ones seeking answers, to find them soon,” Donoso said.

To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.

News in: Infrastructure (Chile)

Roundup: Chile social unrest

Roundup: Chile social unrest

Protests continued in Santiago after the Presidente announced changes in his cabinet. 

Chile’s social unrest leads to new mine and port disruption

Chile’s social unrest leads to new mine and port disruption

The giant Escondida copper mine was halted for the third time this month.

Chile puts pension investment rules proposal out to public consultation

Chile puts pension investment rules proposal out to public consultation

Fitch: Chilean unrest has mixed effect on corporate, sovereign credit

Fitch: Chilean unrest has mixed effect on corporate, sovereign credit

Argentina election: Will Fernández and Bolsonaro get along?

Argentina election: Will Fernández and Bolsonaro get along?

Chile Crisis Roundup

Chile Crisis Roundup

AWS eyeing Argentina for datacenter, Chile for edge location

AWS eyeing Argentina for datacenter, Chile for edge location

US$37bn in Chilean projects halted by suspended environmental evaluations

US$37bn in Chilean projects halted by suspended environmental evaluations

Statement of the OAS General Secretariat on the situation in Chile

Statement of the OAS General Secretariat on the situation in Chile

Chile Crisis Roundup

Chile Crisis Roundup

See more news

Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Chile)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Most recent reports in: Infrastructure

Economic and Social Turmoil to Weigh on Investm... Economic and Social Turmoil to Weigh on Investments
US$399
Latin America's Megaprojects Latin America's Megaprojects
US$199
Infrastructure in Argentina: Where Do We Go Fro... Infrastructure in Argentina: Where Do We Go From Here?
US$199
Latin America sparks investments in roads and h... Latin America sparks investments in roads and highways
US$199
Total to pay:
Selected item:
Secure payment system.
Payment detail
Create an account on BNamericas
Payment
What is this?

Latest news

Five Panama infrastructure projects to keep an eye on in 2020

Five Panama infrastructure projects to keep an eye on in 2020

Will Argentina become a US-Venezuela intermediary?

Will Argentina become a US-Venezuela intermediary?

Electric power roundup: Voltalia inks Brazil deal, GAM Capital acquires Caribbean wind stakes

Electric power roundup: Voltalia inks Brazil deal, GAM Capital acquires Carib...

Outage won’t hit Norsk Hydro Brazil ops as hard as embargo

Outage won’t hit Norsk Hydro Brazil ops as hard as embargo

Oil & Gas roundup: Brazil pre-salt JV, Colombia gas output spike, Argentina E&P rights

Oil & Gas roundup: Brazil pre-salt JV, Colombia gas output spike, Argentina E...