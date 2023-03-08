The changes being pushed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's administration on Petrobras are provoking strong reactions in the Brazilian market.

Associations representing oil and gas producers and suppliers, as well as electric power and natural gas consumers, published open letters on Monday criticizing the halting of the state-run firm’s divestments.

For these groups – which include ABPIP (independent oil producers), Abespetro (service providers), Abrace (industrial power consumers) and Firjan (Rio de Janeiro industry federation) – confirming the sale of Petrobras assets is essential to guaranteeing more competition and investments.

The associations defended divestments with signed contracts, such as the sales of lubricants refinery Lubnor; the Potiguar, Norte Capixaba and Bahia Terra onshore hubs; the Golfinho/Camarupim and Uruguá/ Tambaú offshore hubs, and the Suape II and Brasympe thermal plants.

But the future of the state-run firm’s divestments is only one of a series of issues that will generate friction between the federal government, the industry and financial players.

Other issues include the potential change to Petrobras’ fuel pricing policy and the increase in investments in less profitable areas like refining and alternative energy sources such as offshore wind and biofuels.

Another potential move that could cause controversy is if Petrobras contracts FPSOs with higher local content – more expensive than the ones built in Asia – to help revive the Brazilian shipbuilding industry.

All this could negatively affect the oil major's record-high profits and the 'super dividends' being distributed to shareholders.

Meanwhile, local oil worker unions are pressuring Lula's workers' party (PT) to deploy a more state-centric model over Petrobras’ management. Unions make up a significant part of PT's political base.

Halting the divestments underway and even canceling signed contracts, while changing the current fuel pricing policy, were part of the demands made by national petroleum federation FNP to Petrobras CEO Jean-Paul Prates at the end of January.

Meanwhile, another oil workers union, FUP, has complained about what they call "dangerous indications" coming from mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira to the Petrobras board of directors.

Of a total of seven members representing the government on the board (including CEO Prates, who is also a member of the board, as chosen by Lula), four are Silveira's nominees: chairman Pietro Mendes and directors Carlos Santos, Vitor Saback and Eugênio Teixeira.

"These are names linked to [former Brazilian president Jair] Bolsonaro, the financial market and are in favor of privatizations," said FUP general coordinator Deyvid Bacelar in a statement.

The union leader fears that, if approved, the new board of directors will hinder Lula's government program, which includes changes to Petrobras' fuel price policy and dividend system and ending divestments.

One of FUP’s main targets is the sale of the Landulpho Alves (RLAM, currently Mataripe) refinery in Bahia state to Abu Dhabi's sovereign fund Mubadala Capital.

On Tuesday, the oil workers union filed a complaint with the federal public ministry to investigate a possible link between diamond jewelry valued at US$3.2mn that was gifted by Saudi Arabia to Bolsonaro and former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and the sale of the plant.

The document highlights that Petrobras disclosed the sale of RLAM on November 30, 2021 – about a month after Bolsonaro's trip to the Middle East.

RLAM and its associated logistics assets were sold for US$1.8bn. At the time, the Brazilian petroleum studies institute Ineep calculated that the refinery was sold for half its market value. BTG Pactual analysts also said the value of the transaction was below their estimate.

The jewels – seized by the federal revenue service at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, on October 26, 2021 – were in the backpack of Marcos André dos Santos Soeiro, an advisor to then-mines and energy minister Bento Albuquerque, as he was returning home from Riyadh.

While the lawsuit states that the gift and the purchase of the refinery were carried out by two different countries, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, there exists a "geographical proximity and strategic alliance between" them, FUP said.

On condition of anonymity, an executive at an engineering company with several contracts in the Brazilian energy sector said that the main problem with the current context is the possibility of a sudden, radical change in Petrobras’ strategy.

"I even agree with several proposed changes being considered by the government. The issue is the abrupt changes, and this really causes impacts. So there will be a lot of noise," he told BNamericas.